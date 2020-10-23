Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

At approximately 2:27 pm the suspect approached the victim in the 1200 block of 25th Street, Northwest. The suspect engaged in sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. CCN 20151376

At approximately 2:33 pm the suspect approached the victim in the 2500 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect engaged in sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. CCN 20151445

At approximately 3:00 pm the suspect approached the victim in the 1200 block of 21st Street, Northwest. The suspect engaged in sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN 20151524

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, 19-year old Travelle Littles, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

