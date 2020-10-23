Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 3300 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the 3300 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a hammer and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 53 year-old Terry Scott, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.