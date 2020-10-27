Crown Uniform and Linen, a Commercial Laundry Service for Massachusetts, Announces Post on Maine Linen Service Offerings
Crown Uniform and Linen is a commercial laundry service supporting businesses in New England.
Maine businesses are eager to get back to work to the fullest extent possible under the law.”PORTLAND, ME, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Uniform and Linen, New England's best-in-class commercial laundry service at https://crownuniform.com/ serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and now Maine, is proud to announce a new post to its blog on keeping businesses safe in Maine during the Pandemic. The company's service offerings extend from linens to uniforms to even commercial mats and meet best-in-class services that follow governmental mandates.
— Plato Spilios
"Maine businesses are eager to get back to work to the fullest extent possible under the law," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. "Our Maine service offerings include linen services, uniform rentals, and even commercial mats. Maine businesses from Portland to Lewiston, Bangor to Auburn, and more. "
The newly updated post can be found at https://crownuniform.com/keeping-your-maine-business-safe-post-covid-19-is-a-top-priority-for-crown/. The post focuses on keeping businesses and customers safe during the Pandemic yet helping them to get their operations up and running. It primarily focuses on doctor's offices and dentists practices that need expanded linen services, uniform rentals, and other types of commercial laundry services. Persons who want to learn more about its healthcare and medical linen services can visit https://crownuniform.com/healthcare/. For those interested in commercial-grade, hand sanitizer at wholesale rates, they can visit the company's sister website at https://purafier.com/.
LINEN SERVICE FOR DOCTOR'S OFFICES AND DENTISTS IN MAINE
Here is background on this release. Maine's healthcare and medical companies are getting back to work, focusing on expanding their businesses while complying with all governmental standards during the Pandemic and following best practices. Among the best practices for doctor's offices and dental practices is to increase the use of "single use" towels, uniforms, scrubs, and other cloth-based products. They are used once, and then washed. This is to reduce potential transmission from doctor or dentist to patient. Because of this, however, there is expanded need in Maine for linen services, commercial laundry, and uniform rentals. Fortunately, as the new post explains, Crown Linen has expanded its offerings into Maine. Maine businesses are encouraged to reach out for a consultation no how Crown Linen and its linen services, uniform rentals, and commercial laundry capabilities can help any Maine businesses from Portland to Lewiston, Bangor to Auburn, and beyond.
ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICE
Crown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly/green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Whether a customer is looking for the best linen service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, or a top-rated uniform service for restaurants or food processing, medical offices or healthcare, hospitals or hotels or other commercial laundry service needs such as manufacturing or education, they should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/. Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company even offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here