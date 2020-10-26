Lieutenant General, US Army (Ret.) Darsie D. Rogers, Jr joins Polyverse Corporation as strategic advisor
Polyverse is pleased to announce the addition of Lieutenant General, US Army (Ret.) Darsie D. Rogers, Jr. to its team as a strategic advisor.
— Lieutenant General, US Army (Ret.) Darsie D. Rogers, Jr.
LTG (Ret.) Rogers is a universally recognized leader and team builder, most recently serving as the Deputy Director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) where he was tasked with countering threats posed by weapons of mass destruction and improvised networks. Prior to that, he was the Commander of Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) leading US Special Operations Forces in the Middle East. He has directed complex organizations ranging from small, specialized tactical units to leading more than 21,000 personnel. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Auburn University, a Master of Arts from Louisiana State University, and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from the US Air Force War College.
LTG (Ret.) Rogers will work closely with Polyverse to expand awareness and adoption of its game-changing cybersecurity solutions within the global defense and government sectors.
“With the increasing threat of cyberattacks on commercial, government and military data and systems, this area is of particular interest to me. Polyverse offers deeply innovative solutions that utilize a military-born strategy, Moving Target Defense,” said LTG (Ret.) Rogers. “I’m looking forward to bringing my insight and experience to further Polyverse’s development and extend its message throughout the global defense and government community.”
Polyverse Polymorphing is a ground-breaking Moving Target Defense technology that hardens open source Linux distributions by scrambling the code and creating Polymorphic Linux, a unique version of the operating system. This means that crafted exploits targeting specific memory vulnerabilities will not work, even when the system is left unpatched. As the popularity of Linux within military and commercial organizations has grown, hostile and criminal actors are turning their attention to crafting exploits specifically targeting Linux.
“We are exceptionally happy and fortunate to welcome Darsie to Polyverse” said Alex Gounares, CEO Polyverse, “Polyverse has a vision to solve the cybersecurity problem once and for all. Darsie’s expertise brings us another step closer to realizing that vision with his extensive experience in mitigating worldwide threats and leading critical programs in areas such as unmanned systems.”
About Polyverse
Polyverse Corporation is a cybersecurity company that uses its revolutionary Polymorphing technology to defend global enterprises and governments against the most devastating zero-day cyberattacks. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares.
