TAYLORSVILLE CITY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED

Taylorsville, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position in the City of Taylorsville. The position will replace Judge Michael Kwan who passed away in July.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Salt Lake County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Salt Lake County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $85,225 to $153,405 per year and includes benefits. For additional information, contact City Administrator John Taylor at jtaylor@taylorsvilleut.gov or (801) 955-2003.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the Taylorsville City Mayor, Kristie S. Overson, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Overson then has 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #