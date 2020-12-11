Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Michigan to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-If He had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"If you husband or dad served in the navy, and he now has lung cancer-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible significant compensation.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We recommend the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to help a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer-if decades ago he had significant exposure to asbestos at a navy shipyard, or on a navy ship or submarine. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and he served in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s. It does not matter if the Navy Veteran like this-smoked cigarettes. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"The reason we are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste is because by the time he received his diagnosis he is probably sick-beat up and he probably needs help. People like this are typically totally unaware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If you husband or dad served in the navy, and he now has lung cancer-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

https://Michigan.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan’s dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.