Just In Time For Halloween, Chicago Prog Rockers District 97 Present “Ghost Girl,” An Animated Short Film
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago prog rockers District 97 present their first animated short film, the epic tale of “Ghost Girl.” Taken from their most recent release “Screens,” “Ghost Girl” is the musical journey of a little girl who longs to fit in. The only problem? She's terrorized by malevolent spirits, and nobody believes her—except for her loving but overbearing mother.
WATCH IT HERE: https://youtu.be/822-tra5DA4
Jonathan Schang, District 97's drummer/primary composer and “Ghost Girl” Executive Producer states: “For well over a year, I've had a vision in my head of an animated short film for Leslie's and my song 'Ghost Girl' from District 97's 'Screens' album. I imagined something that conjured a similar mood to Steven Wilson's and Owl House Studios' stop motion videos. Through happenstance I was put in touch with director Christopher Kezelos (Zero, The Maker), who enthusiastically took on the project. Since January, we closely collaborated to bring Ghost Girl and her world to life.
“I never could've guessed how much all of our lives would change during the making of this film, but I feel that makes its story of isolation, alienation, and redemption all the more relevant. I hope it captivates music and film fans everywhere this Halloween season and beyond.”
Christopher Kezelos, Director says: “When I first heard the song 'Ghost Girl' by District 97, I was instantly drawn into the disturbing tale of a young medium terrorized by evil spirits and the epic highs and lows of this sweeping rock ballad.
“Every line of the song conjured haunting and beautiful images in my mind that I wanted to bring to the screen.
“The song, sung from the protagonist's point of view, felt very personal. I wanted to portray her story through a diary as she journals her life and shares her intimate secrets with the viewer. Sketches that ebb from dark and gritty to light and calm as she pours her heart and soul onto the page.
“I wanted every scene to feel like a beautiful cinemagraph. A memory captured in time, with a hint of motion that draws you into Ghost Girl's world.
“My hope is that her tale of transformation resonates with audiences struggling with their own demons.”
Listen to more District 97:
https://lnk.link/District97
http://www.district97.net/
“Ghost Girl” produced in collaboration with Zealous Creative: http://zealouscreative.com/
DISTRICT 97 is undoubtedly the most musically adventurous rock band in the world to feature an American Idol Top 10 Female Finalist. Since 2008, this quintet from Chicago has melded an adventurous, uncompromising instrumental prowess with the look, sound, and stage presence of vocalist Leslie Hunt. Through world tours and a stream of studio and live releases, the band has garnered a worldwide fanbase; collaborating with the late iconic singer/bassist John Wetton (King Crimson, Asia, UK) and drawing praise from Bill Bruford (drummer of Yes/King Crimson/Genesis), Mike Portnoy (drummer of Dream Theater/Transatlantic) and other rock luminaries along the way.
DISTRICT 97 rehearses doggedly to refine their compositions, ensemble-playing, and stage presentation; their standards for excellence have only grown more rigorous with the passage of time. Their latest album “Screens” (released October 2019) and its accompanying live shows set a high watermark of composition and musicianship.
The covid-19 pandemic has not stopped the band from innovating. Their Virtual Screening Tour and the stunning “Ghost Girl” animated short film have kept them at the top of the current prog rock heap.
“Screens” - NEW STUDIO ALBUM: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/district-97-screens-cd/
“One More Red Night – Live In Chicago”, CD - District 97 & John Wetton: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/one-more-red-night-live-in-chicago/
For interviews or more information on District 97 please contact: info@district97.net
Press inquiries:
Billy James
WATCH IT HERE: https://youtu.be/822-tra5DA4
Jonathan Schang, District 97's drummer/primary composer and “Ghost Girl” Executive Producer states: “For well over a year, I've had a vision in my head of an animated short film for Leslie's and my song 'Ghost Girl' from District 97's 'Screens' album. I imagined something that conjured a similar mood to Steven Wilson's and Owl House Studios' stop motion videos. Through happenstance I was put in touch with director Christopher Kezelos (Zero, The Maker), who enthusiastically took on the project. Since January, we closely collaborated to bring Ghost Girl and her world to life.
“I never could've guessed how much all of our lives would change during the making of this film, but I feel that makes its story of isolation, alienation, and redemption all the more relevant. I hope it captivates music and film fans everywhere this Halloween season and beyond.”
Christopher Kezelos, Director says: “When I first heard the song 'Ghost Girl' by District 97, I was instantly drawn into the disturbing tale of a young medium terrorized by evil spirits and the epic highs and lows of this sweeping rock ballad.
“Every line of the song conjured haunting and beautiful images in my mind that I wanted to bring to the screen.
“The song, sung from the protagonist's point of view, felt very personal. I wanted to portray her story through a diary as she journals her life and shares her intimate secrets with the viewer. Sketches that ebb from dark and gritty to light and calm as she pours her heart and soul onto the page.
“I wanted every scene to feel like a beautiful cinemagraph. A memory captured in time, with a hint of motion that draws you into Ghost Girl's world.
“My hope is that her tale of transformation resonates with audiences struggling with their own demons.”
Listen to more District 97:
https://lnk.link/District97
http://www.district97.net/
“Ghost Girl” produced in collaboration with Zealous Creative: http://zealouscreative.com/
DISTRICT 97 is undoubtedly the most musically adventurous rock band in the world to feature an American Idol Top 10 Female Finalist. Since 2008, this quintet from Chicago has melded an adventurous, uncompromising instrumental prowess with the look, sound, and stage presence of vocalist Leslie Hunt. Through world tours and a stream of studio and live releases, the band has garnered a worldwide fanbase; collaborating with the late iconic singer/bassist John Wetton (King Crimson, Asia, UK) and drawing praise from Bill Bruford (drummer of Yes/King Crimson/Genesis), Mike Portnoy (drummer of Dream Theater/Transatlantic) and other rock luminaries along the way.
DISTRICT 97 rehearses doggedly to refine their compositions, ensemble-playing, and stage presentation; their standards for excellence have only grown more rigorous with the passage of time. Their latest album “Screens” (released October 2019) and its accompanying live shows set a high watermark of composition and musicianship.
The covid-19 pandemic has not stopped the band from innovating. Their Virtual Screening Tour and the stunning “Ghost Girl” animated short film have kept them at the top of the current prog rock heap.
“Screens” - NEW STUDIO ALBUM: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/district-97-screens-cd/
“One More Red Night – Live In Chicago”, CD - District 97 & John Wetton: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/one-more-red-night-live-in-chicago/
For interviews or more information on District 97 please contact: info@district97.net
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here