Westminster Barracks / Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a minor / Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency / Selling or Dispensing to Minors

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 18A501418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                           

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: Spring 2018

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a

minor - T13 VSA 2802(a); Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency - T13 VSA 1301;

Selling or Dispensing to Minors - T18 VSA 4237

 

ACCUSED: Timothy "Travis" Scott Randall                                       

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations concluded an

investigation resulting in the arrest of Timothy "Travis" Scott Randall, 57, of

Lyndonville, Vermont. Randall has been issued a citation ordering him to appear

in court on 11/16/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of: Disseminating

Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a minor, Contributing to

Juvenile Delinquency, and Selling or Dispensing to Minors.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Marie.Beland@Vermont.gov

 

Westminster Barracks / Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a minor / Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency / Selling or Dispensing to Minors

