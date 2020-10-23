Westminster Barracks / Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a minor / Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency / Selling or Dispensing to Minors

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 18A501418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: Spring 2018

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a

minor - T13 VSA 2802(a); Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency - T13 VSA 1301;

Selling or Dispensing to Minors - T18 VSA 4237

ACCUSED: Timothy "Travis" Scott Randall

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations concluded an

investigation resulting in the arrest of Timothy "Travis" Scott Randall, 57, of

Lyndonville, Vermont. Randall has been issued a citation ordering him to appear

in court on 11/16/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of: Disseminating

Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a minor, Contributing to

Juvenile Delinquency, and Selling or Dispensing to Minors.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

