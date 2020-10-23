Westminster Barracks / Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a minor / Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency / Selling or Dispensing to Minors
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 18A501418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: Spring 2018
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a
minor - T13 VSA 2802(a); Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency - T13 VSA 1301;
Selling or Dispensing to Minors - T18 VSA 4237
ACCUSED: Timothy "Travis" Scott Randall
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations concluded an
investigation resulting in the arrest of Timothy "Travis" Scott Randall, 57, of
Lyndonville, Vermont. Randall has been issued a citation ordering him to appear
in court on 11/16/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of: Disseminating
Indecent Material to a minor outside the presence of a minor, Contributing to
Juvenile Delinquency, and Selling or Dispensing to Minors.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd.
Westminster, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600