Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,897 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: 1142 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Health Facilities

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Currently, there are 20 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 on supplementary oxygen and 16 in High Dependency Unit (HDU). A total of 1,142 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,238 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: 1142 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Health Facilities

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.