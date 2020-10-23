Currently, there are 20 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 on supplementary oxygen and 16 in High Dependency Unit (HDU). A total of 1,142 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,238 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: 1142 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Health Facilities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.