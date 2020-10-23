Giro d'Italia: Campenaerts takes excellent 2nd on abbreviated stage 19

NTT Pro Cycling’s (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) Victor Campenaerts took an impressive second place on stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia that finished in Asti, the team’s seventh top-10 finish of the race.

On a day that saw the stage first neutralised and then restarted at 125km to go, due to inclement weather, the entire dynamic was altered with the general classification riders looking to safely navigate themselves home.

Upon the restart in Abbiategrasso, Campenaerts seized the initiative and quickly managed to find himself in a breakaway that would eventually swell to 14-men. The Belgian, realising the strength of the group, then sought to whittle it down further and effecting the decisive split of the day.

Josef Cerny (CCC) took full advantage and with approximately 25km to go went solo; and the excellent time-triallist managed to hold off the chasing group of five riders to take victory.

The impressive Campenaerts managed to pull away from the group, finishing alone in second place and capping off yet another fine day for NTT Pro Cycling at the 103rd edition of the Giro d’Italia.

The saw the team score their seventh top-10 finish of the race including the stage 17 win by Ben O’Connor.

Victor Campenaerts

It was very nice that straight away as soon as they shortened the stage, I thought it was a good decision. Especially with the days that we had before.

When they shortened it I thought of it as a good opportunity to go on the attack because when you go on the attack with other WorldTour riders and it’s only 125km .it’s always hard to catch the break back.

Pretty soon it was clear that we could stay in front and I had super good legs but in Dutch we say “I was riding like a wild bull” and I maybe showed a bit too much in that sense; but second is good and we like to win of course.

I am satisfied with the result and now there’s an exciting two more days to come.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth (Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (https://Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd.: NTT Ltd. (https://hello.global.NTT/) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website https://hello.global.NTT/

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.