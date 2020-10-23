Prime Minister Modi Urged to Ensure Assistance to Sri Lanka is Not Used Against Tamils - Requests Justice Wigneswaran
Letter Also Thanks Prime Minister Modi for Requesting Sri Lankan Prime Minister to fully implement the Thirteenth Amendment to Sri Lanka’s Constitution.COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In a letter to the Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi, the Leader of Sri Lanka’s five party Tamil political alliance Justice Wigneswaran, urged Prime Minister Modi to ensure that assistance given to Sri Lanka is not used against Tamils.
The letter also thanked Prime Minister Modi for requesting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapakse to fully implement the Thirteenth Amendment to Sri Lanka’s Constitution.
Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse had a virtual conference to discuss bilateral relations. After the Conference, a joint statement was issued by both Prime Ministers which included India’s assistance of US$ 15 million to Sri Lanka and strengthening cooperation between armed forces of the two sides.
The letter to Prime Minister Modi highlighted these two issues and a request to ensure that assistance to Sri Lanka is not used against Tamils.
Here are the two requests:
1. It would be wise to get a commitment from Hon' Mahinda Rajapaksa that India’s grant assistance of US$ 15 million for promotion of Buddhist ties between our two countries, especially construction / renovation of Buddhist monasteries and archaeological cooperation will not be used in the traditional Tamil homelands of the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka.
2. It would also be necessary to get a further commitment from Hon' Mahinda Rajapaksa that any assistance or training to “strengthen cooperation between armed forces of the two sides .....” will not be used against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.
Below, please find the Letter:
His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi,
Prime Minister of India
May it please your Excellency Shri Modi!
Let me thank your Excellency for your recent request to the Prime Minister of our Country to fully implement the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution. It has raised the expectations of the members of our Tamil Community.
I am sure that you are well aware of the flaws in the 13th Amendment as well as the difference between the Indo Sri Lanka Accord and the 13th Amendment. I had in a recent Zoom participation with New Indian Forum under the Chairpersonship of Hon' Vanathy Srinivasan mentioned that the full implementation of the Indo Sri Lankan Accord of 1987 would be mutually beneficial to us.
There are few matters that need your Excellency's urgent attention.
1. It would be wise to get a commitment from Hon' Mahinda Rajapaksa that India’s grant assistance of US$ 15 million for promotion of Buddhist ties between our two countries, especially construction / renovation of Buddhist monasteries and archaeological cooperation will not be used in the traditional Tamil homelands of the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka.
2. It would also be necessary to get a further commitment from Hon' Mahinda Rajapaksa that any assistance or training to “strengthen cooperation between armed forces of the two sides .....” will not be used against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.
Thank you.
I remain Yours Sincerely,
Justice C.V.Wigneswaran
Member of Parliament
Justice Wigneswaran
Member of Parliament
+94 21-221-7313
email us here