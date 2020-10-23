Work to Preserve the Route 59 bridge in Mead Township, Warren County Complete

​Rehabilitation work on the James Morrison Memorial Bridge that carries Route 59 over the Kinzua Reservoir in Mead Township, Warren County is expected to be completed today.

Work on the bridge, which is located near the border of Warren and McKean counties started May 19, 2020. The project included the reconstruction of the two-lane concrete structure with new barriers and bridge deck, repairs to the expansion dams, new roadway approaches, and guiderail updates.

The temporary signal used to control traffic at the bridge was removed and both lanes of the bridge were reopened Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The bridge was built in 1963. Approximately 1,650 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Thornbury Inc. Of West Sunbury, PA. The contract cost is $1,508,775.75, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Warren County box then choosing the Route 59 Bridge Rehabilitation tile.

