PECO to Restrict U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) for Utility Installation in Radnor Township

​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning daytime and overnight lane closures on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Airdale Road and County Line Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Weekdays beginning Monday, October 26, through Wednesday, November 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; and

Sundays through Fridays, beginning Sunday, November 1, through Wednesday, November 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

