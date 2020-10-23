Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,845 in the last 365 days.

Federal grant awarded to ODA on behalf on the Northwest Cider Association will make it easier for you to find and buy NW cider

People holding glasses of cider in a cheers over a table of cheese and crackers.

With abundant fields of apples, pears, grapes, cane berries, stone fruit, hops, and botanical herbs, the northwest has become the heart of the craft cider movement. Since 2017, northwest regional sales of cider have experienced double digit growth, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, devastating sales and straining these small family-owned businesses.

“COVID-19 is impacting agriculture producers of all sizes, especially small producers,” said Alexis Taylor, director, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA). “At ODA we are proud of the state’s expansive work in connecting Oregon’s diverse agriculture producers and processors with federal, state, and local resources that support our food supply chain, protect agricultural workers, and our economy.”

In response to the market changes, the Northwest Cider Association, a non-profit trade organization representing nearly 100 cideries in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and British Columbia, approached ODA with a project proposal called the Northwest Cider Club. To help fund the project and assist the cider producers, ODA applied for, and was awarded, nearly $150,000 in Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program (FSMIP) grant funds. FSMIP funds are used to assist agricultural producers and processers in exploring new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products and to encourage research and innovation.

The Northwest Cider Club offers perfectly picked, carefully curated craft ciders selected from more than 100 independent cidermakers. The limited-release, debut club box is themed “Discover Oregon” and includes 6 unique, hand-picked ciders, available for order only at www.nwciderclub.com until November 22, 2020.

The celebration package makes exploring Northwest cider easy. “We’re stoked to collaborate with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Northwest Cider Association to work together to celebrate craft cider!” said Aaron Sarnoff-Wood, co-owner of 2 Towns Ciderhouse.  “All you’ll need to go along with the box is a good cheese, a fresh loaf of bread, and your “quaran-team” to share these beautiful libations with.”

The Northwest Cider Association represents more than $700 million in economic impact to the Pacific Northwest, primarily through independent, small businesses. ODA will provide technical assistance to the Northwest Cider Association as they launch and promote the project.

You just read:

Federal grant awarded to ODA on behalf on the Northwest Cider Association will make it easier for you to find and buy NW cider

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.