Lauren DeWitt Thompson Joins Market Research Firm Alter Agents as Research Director
Strategic market research consultancy continues to grow with addition of five new staff membersLOS ANGELES, CA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Agents, full-service strategic market research consultancy, has added Lauren DeWitt Thompson to its team as research director. Thompson will be instrumental in serving the firm’s growing client base, and overseeing deliverables for research projects.
Four other new employees have also joined Alter Agents: research managers Ryan Palmer, Adrienne Scotti and Roxanne Benoun, and senior research analyst Taryn Akiyoshi. All were brought on board to ensure a high level of client service as the company continues its swift expansion.
“We have always taken a people-first approach to our business, and the benefits of that mindset are clear as we continue to experience rapid growth, even during a time of uncertainty,” said Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents. “We are thankful to engage talented people like Lauren and our other new employees to help us continue our hands-on, creative and strategic approach to projects. Building close partnerships with our clients is part of our ethos as a company, and each team member is a significant contributor to the success of this approach.”
Dewitt Thompson comes to Alter Agents with a strong background in the market research industry. She has served in both research manager and analyst roles during her career, including as senior research manager at Murphy Research. Her additional experience in marketing gives her a unique perspective as to how research insights are being used for decision making at client companies.
With the addition of these six new staff members, Alter Agents has nearly doubled its total number of employees over the past year.
About Alter Agents
Alter Agents is a full-service market research consultancy reimagining research in the age of the constant change. With a long history of brand strategy and communications experience, the company focuses on collaborating with brands to reveal consumer needs, priorities, and context. Alter Agents specializes in reframing the context for consumer research to yield powerful insights for its clients, including brand giants such as Snapchat, YouTube, Activision, Viking Cruises, and many more. More at www.alteragents.com. @Alter_Agents
