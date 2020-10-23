TransACT | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska Department of Education has purchased a statewide license to TransACT Parent Notices. Guided by a team with an extensive background in ESEA (NCLB/ESSA) compliance leadership, K-12 education services, and management experience at Fortune 100 companies, TransACT provide K-12 organizations with software and expertise to manage federal and state-level compliance, communication, and operations more efficiently. Topics include ESSA, IDEA and Section 504 compliance plus attendance, parent communication, school lunch program, health, medical and immunization.