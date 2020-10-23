Meningococcal Vaccine Market To Reach $4,192.6 million by 2026 | Pfizer, Sanofi, Walvax Biotechnology
global meningococcal vaccine market is projected to reach $4,192.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global meningococcal vaccines market garnered $1.93 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $4.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top impacting factors, business performance, major segments, and competitive heat map.
Covid-19 scenario
Due to lockdown, immunization programs will come to a halt and program schedules will be changed in various countries.
Research and development activities for vaccine technology will be limited, as researchers need to stay at home during the lockdown.
Meningococcal vaccine is used as a placebo effect in the Covid-19 vaccine trial conducted at the University of Oxford.
Frontrunners in the industry-
Bio-Manguinhos
Bio-Med Pvt. Limited
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period
Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding nearly half of the global meningococcal vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of meningitis disease and ease in availability of meningococcal vaccine products for treatment of the disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in outbreaks of meningococcal diseases and widespread availability of products.
