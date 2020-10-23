Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings, Declares Dividend, and Completes Subordinated Notes Offering

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.5 million, or an earnings per share of $2.13, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The earnings represent an increase of approximately $425 thousand, or 10.56%, compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $1.97 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a pretax basis, the Company earned $5.8 million for the quarter versus $4.9 million for the prior year quarter and $4.6 million in the linked prior quarter representing increases of 19% and 25%, respectively.



“In the third quarter, we generated net interest income, net of PPP fees, of $11.3 million, which was a 4.5% increase as compared to the second quarter. We realized these solid core net interest earnings by way of a continued focus on lowering deposit costs and generating a slight increase in loan volume. Net earnings were further enhanced due to lower credit costs experienced in the quarter as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “As discussed last quarter, a charge on a legacy credit and additional uncertainty due to COVID led us to increase provision expense more than we budgeted at the beginning of the year. With no significant negative credit migration in the third quarter, we reserved $1.6 million less than in the prior quarter, which further enhanced our earnings. Our allowance as a percentage of gross loans net of PPP loans was 1.35% on September 30, 2020. We continue to monitor our local economies and our credit portfolio in real time. Like all Americans, we realize that we are still in the early stages of an unprecedented economic and health situation. However, up to this point, our customers and our balance sheet have both shown great resolve and stability, which gives us optimism as the rest of country follows states like ours and begins to reopen.”

Total assets of the Company increased $161 million, or 16.6%, from the end of 2019. Loans increased $115 million since year end, primarily SBA PPP loans. The bank’s business customers are saving more and keeping higher balances with the bank because of prudent planning and the stimulus still in the system. As these core deposits continue to increase, the bank’s securities portfolio and overnight cash balances have increased as well. Investment securities increased $38 million, or 29%, from year-end 2019. Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits increased $34 million during the same period. Management is focused on managing the excess liquidity in a conservative yet active fashion to generate incremental income. Total shareholders’ equity of the Company increased by $13 million, representing an increase of 11.7% from December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $53.47 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $6.29, or 13.33%, since December 31, 2019. On October 21, 2020, the board of directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $11.5 million and $10.5 million, respectively, an increase of $1.0 million, or 10%. Morris Bank’s net interest margin for current quarter and prior year quarter was 4.40% and 4.78%, respectively. The current margin of 4.40% represents a decline from 4.70% as of the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the decline driven by the absence of the one-time PPP fees recognized in the second quarter. Management expects further moderate margin compression as reducing deposit rates on a go-forward basis will have negligible impact on the margin while loan pricing remains competitive. Secondary mortgage fee income, while strong, fell 11% from $707 thousand in the second quarter of 2020 to $628 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was attributed to slower closings with increased underwriting times from correspondents. Service charge income improved during the quarter as did interchange income. The bank also recognized a fee on the sale of an SBA loan of $187 thousand. As a result, total non-interest income increased 38.52%, or $399 thousand, as compared to the linked prior quarter. Efficiency of the bank remained solid at 51.38%.

As discussed in last quarter’s release, on July 22, 2020 the Company completed the issuance of $15 million of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030.

COVID Relief

The bank offered two primary forms of pandemic relief options, a 90-day deferral of payment and a six-month interest only payment option. As of September 30, 2020, the bank had completed 935 payment deferrals totaling $218.9 million. Payments have resumed on 98.9% of these balances. As of September 30, 2020, the bank had completed six-month interest only modifications, totaling $22.6 million. The majority of the loans (72%) remained in the interest-only period as of September 30, 2020. Management will continue to monitor changes in the statistics and additional pandemic relief requests. To date, secondary relief request has totaled $10.7 million, representing under 5% of the total original loans that were offered relief.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, September 30,

June 30, 2020 2019 Change % Change 2020 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 11,741,017 $ 11,608,383 $ 132,634 1.14 % $ 12,758,312 $ (1,017,295 ) -7.97 % Securities 1,086,503 808,597 277,906 34.37 % 942,506 143,997 15.28 % Federal funds sold 6,511 158,805 (152,294 ) -95.90 % 8,615 (2,104 ) -24.42 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 4,590 8,191 (3,601 ) -43.96 % 7,766 (3,176 ) -40.90 % FHLB stock 9,731 16,861 (7,130 ) -42.29 % 11,692 (1,961 ) -16.77 % Other interest and dividend income 35,939 150,162 (114,223 ) -76.07 % 26,666 9,273 34.77 % Total interest income 12,884,291 12,750,999 133,292 1.05 % 13,755,557 (871,266 ) -6.33 % Interest expense: Deposits 1,007,808 2,040,287 (1,032,479 ) -50.60 % 1,381,632 (373,824 ) -27.06 % Borrowed funds 329,114 205,653 123,461 60.03 % 179,337 149,777 83.52 % Federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- -- -- Total interest expense 1,336,922 2,245,940 (909,018 ) -40.47 % 1,560,969 (224,047 ) -14.35 % Net interest income 11,547,369 10,505,059 1,042,310 9.92 % 12,194,588 (647,219 ) -5.31 % Provision for loan losses 450,000 525,000 (75,000 ) -14.29 % 2,000,000 (1,550,000 ) -77.50 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,097,369 9,980,059 1,117,310 11.20 % 10,194,588 902,781 8.86 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 441,632 656,085 (214,453 ) -32.69 % 387,440 54,192 13.99 % Other fees and commissions 612,688 446,453 166,235 37.23 % 544,539 68,149 12.51 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale 31,179 -- 31,179 0.00 % -- 31,179 Gain on sale of loans 187,006 -- 187,006 0.00 % 93,136 93,870 100.79 % Gain on sales of premises and equipment 4,000 -- 4,000 0.00 % 9,742 (5,742 ) -58.94 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 94,830 45,117 49,713 110.19 % -- 94,830 Other income 62,163 1,774 60,389 3404.11 % -- 62,163 Total noninterest income 1,433,498 1,149,429 284,069 24.71 % 1,034,857 398,641 38.52 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,151,167 3,574,237 576,930 16.14 % 4,377,552 (226,385 ) -5.17 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 634,529 627,564 6,965 1.11 % 603,710 30,819 5.10 % Loss on sales of foreclosed assets 55,882 10,417 45,465 436.45 % 2,240 53,642 2394.73 % Loss on sale of loans -- 215,534 (215,534 ) (100.00 %) -- -- Other operating 1,862,454 1,791,369 71,085 3.97 % 1,601,247 261,207 16.31 % Total noninterest expense 6,704,032 6,219,121 484,911 7.80 % 6,584,749 119,283 1.81 % Income before Taxes 5,826,835 4,910,367 916,468 18.66 % 4,644,696 1,182,139 25.45 % Income Taxes 1,374,277 883,169 491,108 55.61 % 1,275,320 98,957 7.76 % Net Income $ 4,452,558 $ 4,027,198 $ 425,360 10.56 % $ 3,369,376 $ 1,083,182 32.15 % Earnings per Share $ 2.13 $ 1.97 $ 0.16 8.12 % $ 1.61 $ 0.52 32.30 % Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 53.47 $ 45.91 $ 7.56 16.47 % $ 51.07 $ 2.40 4.70 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet September 30 December 31 2020 2019 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 54,606,091 $ 77,696,887 $ (23,090,796 ) -29.72 % Federal funds sold 51,404,450 16,293,628 35,110,822 215.49 % Interest bearing time deposits in other banks 600,000 1,350,000 (750,000 ) -55.56 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 153,948,056 124,315,098 29,632,958 23.84 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 12,804,101 4,752,384 8,051,717 169.42 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 899,700 842,900 56,800 6.74 % Loans, less allowance for loan losses - of $10,327,369 and $9,716,060 respectfully 843,839,602 729,170,345 114,669,257 15.73 % Premises and equipment, net 15,941,962 15,618,198 323,764 2.07 % Goodwill 9,361,770 9,361,770 - 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 2,803,541 3,067,075 (263,534 ) -8.59 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 462,086 396,486 65,600 16.55 % Accrued interest receivable 2,297,174 3,962,807 (1,665,633 ) -42.03 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,529,344 13,248,384 280,960 2.12 % Other assets 5,233,460 7,979,800 (2,746,340 ) -34.42 % Total assets $ 1,167,731,337 $ 1,008,055,762 $ 159,675,575 15.84 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 276,158,577 $ 195,016,771 $ 81,141,806 41.61 % Interest-bearing 731,147,178 682,509,497 48,637,681 7.13 % 1,007,305,755 877,526,268 129,779,487 14.79 % Other borrowed funds 29,124,000 15,003,206 14,120,794 94.12 % Accrued interest payable 322,439 537,928 (215,489 ) -40.06 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,772,441 3,556,513 3,215,928 90.42 % Total liabilities 1,043,524,635 896,623,915 146,900,720 16.38 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,144,766 2,144,917 (151 ) -0.01 % Paid in capital surplus 39,292,064 39,298,458 (6,394 ) -0.02 % Less: treasury stock (1,564,569 ) (1,379,632 ) (184,937 ) 13.40 % Retained earnings 66,603,322 55,916,996 10,686,326 19.11 % Current year earnings 11,859,686 13,620,624 (1,760,938 ) (12.93 %) Accumulated other comprehensive income gain 5,871,433 1,830,484 4,040,949 220.76 % Total shareholders' equity 124,206,702 111,431,847 12,774,855 11.46 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,167,731,337 $ 1,008,055,762 159,675,575 15.84 %

