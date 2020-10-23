Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings, Declares Dividend, and Completes Subordinated Notes Offering

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.5 million, or an earnings per share of $2.13, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The earnings represent an increase of approximately $425 thousand, or 10.56%, compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $1.97 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a pretax basis, the Company earned $5.8 million for the quarter versus $4.9 million for the prior year quarter and $4.6 million in the linked prior quarter representing increases of 19% and 25%, respectively.   

“In the third quarter, we generated net interest income, net of PPP fees, of $11.3 million, which was a 4.5% increase as compared to the second quarter. We realized these solid core net interest earnings by way of a continued focus on lowering deposit costs and generating a slight increase in loan volume. Net earnings were further enhanced due to lower credit costs experienced in the quarter as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “As discussed last quarter, a charge on a legacy credit and additional uncertainty due to COVID led us to increase provision expense more than we budgeted at the beginning of the year. With no significant negative credit migration in the third quarter, we reserved $1.6 million less than in the prior quarter, which further enhanced our earnings. Our allowance as a percentage of gross loans net of PPP loans was 1.35% on September 30, 2020. We continue to monitor our local economies and our credit portfolio in real time. Like all Americans, we realize that we are still in the early stages of an unprecedented economic and health situation. However, up to this point, our customers and our balance sheet have both shown great resolve and stability, which gives us optimism as the rest of country follows states like ours and begins to reopen.”

Total assets of the Company increased $161 million, or 16.6%, from the end of 2019. Loans increased $115 million since year end, primarily SBA PPP loans. The bank’s business customers are saving more and keeping higher balances with the bank because of prudent planning and the stimulus still in the system. As these core deposits continue to increase, the bank’s securities portfolio and overnight cash balances have increased as well. Investment securities increased $38 million, or 29%, from year-end 2019. Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits increased $34 million during the same period. Management is focused on managing the excess liquidity in a conservative yet active fashion to generate incremental income. Total shareholders’ equity of the Company increased by $13 million, representing an increase of 11.7% from December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $53.47 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $6.29, or 13.33%, since December 31, 2019. On October 21, 2020, the board of directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $11.5 million and $10.5 million, respectively, an increase of $1.0 million, or 10%. Morris Bank’s net interest margin for current quarter and prior year quarter was 4.40% and 4.78%, respectively.   The current margin of 4.40% represents a decline from 4.70% as of the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the decline driven by the absence of the one-time PPP fees recognized in the second quarter. Management expects further moderate margin compression as reducing deposit rates on a go-forward basis will have negligible impact on the margin while loan pricing remains competitive. Secondary mortgage fee income, while strong, fell 11% from $707 thousand in the second quarter of 2020 to $628 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was attributed to slower closings with increased underwriting times from correspondents.   Service charge income improved during the quarter as did interchange income. The bank also recognized a fee on the sale of an SBA loan of $187 thousand. As a result, total non-interest income increased 38.52%, or $399 thousand, as compared to the linked prior quarter. Efficiency of the bank remained solid at 51.38%.

As discussed in last quarter’s release, on July 22, 2020 the Company completed the issuance of $15 million of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030.

COVID Relief

The bank offered two primary forms of pandemic relief options, a 90-day deferral of payment and a six-month interest only payment option.  As of September 30, 2020, the bank had completed 935 payment deferrals totaling $218.9 million.  Payments have resumed on 98.9% of these balances. As of September 30, 2020, the bank had completed six-month interest only modifications, totaling $22.6 million.  The majority of the loans (72%) remained in the interest-only period as of September 30, 2020. Management will continue to monitor changes in the statistics and additional pandemic relief requests.  To date, secondary relief request has totaled $10.7 million, representing under 5% of the total original loans that were offered relief.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                             
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
                             
    September 30,   September 30,
 		              June 30,        
     2020    2019   Change   % Change    2020   Change   % Change
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
  Interest and dividend income:                          
  Loans, including fees $ 11,741,017   $ 11,608,383   $ 132,634     1.14 %   $ 12,758,312   $ (1,017,295 )   -7.97 %
  Securities   1,086,503     808,597     277,906     34.37 %     942,506     143,997     15.28 %
  Federal funds sold   6,511     158,805     (152,294 )   -95.90 %     8,615     (2,104 )   -24.42 %
  Interest-bearing deposits in banks   4,590     8,191     (3,601 )   -43.96 %     7,766     (3,176 )   -40.90 %
  FHLB stock   9,731     16,861     (7,130 )   -42.29 %     11,692     (1,961 )   -16.77 %
  Other interest and dividend income   35,939     150,162     (114,223 )   -76.07 %     26,666     9,273     34.77 %
  Total interest income   12,884,291     12,750,999     133,292     1.05 %     13,755,557     (871,266 )   -6.33 %
                             
  Interest expense:                          
  Deposits   1,007,808     2,040,287     (1,032,479 )   -50.60 %     1,381,632     (373,824 )   -27.06 %
  Borrowed funds   329,114     205,653     123,461     60.03 %     179,337     149,777     83.52 %
  Federal funds purchased   --     --     --     --       --     --      
  Total interest expense   1,336,922     2,245,940     (909,018 )   -40.47 %     1,560,969     (224,047 )   -14.35 %
                             
  Net interest income   11,547,369     10,505,059     1,042,310     9.92 %     12,194,588     (647,219 )   -5.31 %
                             
  Provision for loan losses   450,000     525,000     (75,000 )   -14.29 %     2,000,000     (1,550,000 )   -77.50 %
                             
  Net interest income after                          
  provision for loan losses   11,097,369     9,980,059     1,117,310     11.20 %     10,194,588     902,781     8.86 %
                             
  Noninterest income:                          
  Service charges on deposit accounts   441,632     656,085     (214,453 )   -32.69 %     387,440     54,192     13.99 %
  Other fees and commissions   612,688     446,453     166,235     37.23 %     544,539     68,149     12.51 %
  Gain on sale of securities available for sale   31,179     --     31,179     0.00 %     --     31,179      
  Gain on sale of loans   187,006     --     187,006     0.00 %     93,136     93,870     100.79 %
  Gain on sales of premises and equipment   4,000     --     4,000     0.00 %     9,742     (5,742 )   -58.94 %
  Increase in CSV of life insurance   94,830     45,117     49,713     110.19 %     --     94,830      
  Other income   62,163     1,774     60,389     3404.11 %     --     62,163      
  Total noninterest income   1,433,498     1,149,429     284,069     24.71 %     1,034,857     398,641     38.52 %
                             
  Noninterest expense:                          
  Salaries and employee benefits   4,151,167     3,574,237     576,930     16.14 %     4,377,552     (226,385 )   -5.17 %
  Occupancy and equipment expenses, net   634,529     627,564     6,965     1.11 %     603,710     30,819     5.10 %
  Loss on sales of foreclosed assets   55,882     10,417     45,465     436.45 %     2,240     53,642     2394.73 %
  Loss on sale of loans   --     215,534     (215,534 )   (100.00 %)     --     --      
  Other operating   1,862,454     1,791,369     71,085     3.97 %     1,601,247     261,207     16.31 %
  Total noninterest expense   6,704,032     6,219,121     484,911     7.80 %     6,584,749     119,283     1.81 %
  Income before Taxes   5,826,835     4,910,367     916,468     18.66 %     4,644,696     1,182,139     25.45 %
  Income Taxes   1,374,277     883,169     491,108     55.61 %     1,275,320     98,957     7.76 %
                             
     Net Income $ 4,452,558   $ 4,027,198   $ 425,360     10.56 %   $ 3,369,376   $ 1,083,182     32.15 %
                             
                             
  Earnings per Share $ 2.13   $ 1.97   $ 0.16     8.12 %   $ 1.61   $ 0.52     32.30 %
  Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 53.47   $ 45.91   $ 7.56     16.47 %   $ 51.07   $ 2.40     4.70 %
                             


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                 
Consolidating Balance Sheet
 
    September 30   December 31        
    2020     2019     Change   % Change
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)        
  ASSETS              
                 
  Cash and due from banks $ 54,606,091     $ 77,696,887     $ (23,090,796 )   -29.72 %
  Federal funds sold   51,404,450       16,293,628       35,110,822     215.49 %
  Interest bearing time deposits in other banks   600,000       1,350,000       (750,000 )   -55.56 %
  Securities available for sale, at fair value   153,948,056       124,315,098       29,632,958     23.84 %
  Securities held to maturity, at cost   12,804,101       4,752,384       8,051,717     169.42 %
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock   899,700       842,900       56,800     6.74 %
  Loans, less allowance for loan losses   -              
  of $10,327,369 and $9,716,060 respectfully   843,839,602       729,170,345       114,669,257     15.73 %
  Premises and equipment, net   15,941,962       15,618,198       323,764     2.07 %
  Goodwill   9,361,770       9,361,770       -     0.00 %
  Intangible assets, net   2,803,541       3,067,075       (263,534 )   -8.59 %
  Other real estate and foreclosed assets   462,086       396,486       65,600     16.55 %
  Accrued interest receivable   2,297,174       3,962,807       (1,665,633 )   -42.03 %
  Cash surrender value of life insurance   13,529,344       13,248,384       280,960     2.12 %
  Other assets   5,233,460       7,979,800       (2,746,340 )   -34.42 %
                 
   Total assets $ 1,167,731,337     $ 1,008,055,762     $ 159,675,575     15.84 %
                 
                 
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
  Deposits:              
  Non-interest-bearing demand $ 276,158,577     $ 195,016,771     $ 81,141,806     41.61 %
  Interest-bearing   731,147,178       682,509,497       48,637,681     7.13 %
      1,007,305,755       877,526,268       129,779,487     14.79 %
                 
  Other borrowed funds   29,124,000       15,003,206       14,120,794     94.12 %
  Accrued interest payable   322,439       537,928       (215,489 )   -40.06 %
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   6,772,441       3,556,513       3,215,928     90.42 %
                 
          Total liabilities   1,043,524,635       896,623,915       146,900,720     16.38 %
                 
  Shareholders' Equity:              
  Common stock   2,144,766       2,144,917       (151 )   -0.01 %
  Paid in capital surplus   39,292,064       39,298,458       (6,394 )   -0.02 %
  Less: treasury stock   (1,564,569 )     (1,379,632 )     (184,937 )   13.40 %
  Retained earnings   66,603,322       55,916,996       10,686,326     19.11 %
  Current year earnings   11,859,686       13,620,624       (1,760,938 )   (12.93 %)
  Accumulated other comprehensive income gain   5,871,433       1,830,484       4,040,949     220.76 %
        Total shareholders' equity   124,206,702       111,431,847       12,774,855     11.46 %
                 
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,167,731,337     $ 1,008,055,762       159,675,575     15.84 %
                 
                 

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial information

    Quarter Ending   Year Ending
    September 30, September 30, June 30,   December 31,
    2020 2019 2020   2019
Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
                 
Per Share Data                
Basic Earnings per Common Share   $ 2.13     $ 1.97     $ 1.61     $ 6.82  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share     2.13       1.97       1.61       6.82  
Dividends per Common Share             0.35       0.93  
Book Value per Common Share     59.27       51.87       56.92       53.11  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     53.47       45.91       51.07       47.18  
                 
                 
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding     2,095,443       2,058,039       2,095,451       1,997,735  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   2,095,468       2,100,993       2,095,468       2,098,250  
                 
                 
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)              
Return on Average Assets     1.72 %     1.78 %     1.31 %     1.63 %
Return on Average Equity     14.07 %     14.51 %     11.82 %     14.56 %
Equity/Assets     12.48 %     12.23 %     11.31 %     11.65 %
Cost of Funds     0.40 %     0.99 %     0.57 %     1.02 %
Net Interest Margin     4.40 %     4.78 %     4.70 %     4.65 %
Efficiency Ratio     51.38 %     53.00 %     50.56 %     57.80 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

