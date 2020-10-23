IAM Security Services Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “IAM Security Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “IAM Security Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The IAM Security Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global IAM Security Services market. This report focused on IAM Security Services market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global IAM Security Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global IAM Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IAM Security Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
Broadcom
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Centrify
Okta
SailPoint Technologies
HID Global
NetIQ
Symantec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Identity Cloud
Identity Governance
Access Management
Directory Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Energy
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IAM Security Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IAM Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Identity Cloud
1.4.3 Identity Governance
1.4.4 Access Management
1.4.5 Directory Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IAM Security Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT & Telecom
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Energy
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM IAM Security Services Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Oracle
13.2.1 Oracle Company Details
13.2.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Oracle IAM Security Services Introduction
13.2.4 Oracle Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.3 Broadcom
13.3.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.3.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Broadcom IAM Security Services Introduction
13.3.4 Broadcom Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.4 Microsoft
13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Microsoft IAM Security Services Introduction
13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.5 Amazon Web Services
13.5.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
13.5.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Amazon Web Services IAM Security Services Introduction
13.5.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
13.6 Centrify
13.6.1 Centrify Company Details
13.6.2 Centrify Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Centrify IAM Security Services Introduction
13.6.4 Centrify Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Centrify Recent Development
13.7 Okta
13.7.1 Okta Company Details
13.7.2 Okta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Okta IAM Security Services Introduction
13.7.4 Okta Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Okta Recent Development
13.8 SailPoint Technologies
13.8.1 SailPoint Technologies Company Details
13.8.2 SailPoint Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 SailPoint Technologies IAM Security Services Introduction
13.8.4 SailPoint Technologies Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 SailPoint Technologies Recent Development
13.9 HID Global
13.9.1 HID Global Company Details
13.9.2 HID Global Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 HID Global IAM Security Services Introduction
13.9.4 HID Global Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 HID Global Recent Development
13.10 NetIQ
13.10.1 NetIQ Company Details
13.10.2 NetIQ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 NetIQ IAM Security Services Introduction
13.10.4 NetIQ Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 NetIQ Recent Development
13.11 Symantec
10.11.1 Symantec Company Details
10.11.2 Symantec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Symantec IAM Security Services Introduction
10.11.4 Symantec Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Symantec Recent Development
Continued….
