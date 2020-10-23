Papa John’s Raises More than $40 Thousand with the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

/EIN News/ -- Funding will support families and communities across Canada



LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa John’s Canada announced the company raised more than $40 thousand through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza for Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada to help address challenges posed by COVID-19 for kids and families, and to drive leadership development programs for kids in local communities.

“Thanks to the generosity of each customer who ordered a Shaq-a-Roni pizza and the support of our franchisees and team members, we raised more than $40 thousand to support a cause very close to my heart,” said Shaquille O’Neal, Papa John’s Board Member and franchise owner.

One dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold between June 29 and August 23 was donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

“The money raised through the Shaq-a-Roni is going to incredible organizations that support causes like COVID-19 relief and the fight against racial injustice,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “As a Boys & Girls Clubs alum, I know the impact Papa John’s continued support is having on these kids and their families’ lives.”

“Papa John’s has been fortunate during the pandemic, as we have been able to deliver food to people who want or need to stay at home. It’s our privilege to both feed our communities and give back during these challenging times,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John’s. “Last year we launched The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, aligned with our company values of People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs. Especially in these times of need, we’re proud to continue our work towards equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all through our ongoing partnerships like Boys & Girls Clubs.”

“It has been incredible to see the enthusiasm of Shaq, the Papa John’s Canada corporate team, and local franchisees as they bring this partnership north of the border,” said Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada. “Our counterparts at Boys & Girls Clubs of America have been working with Shaq and Papa John’s for quite a while, so working with us was a natural fit—and more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for their generous donations and advocacy for our Clubs, and we look forward to building this partnership here in Canada.”

The Shaq-a-Roni, offered for a limited time, is an extra-large pizza made with Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen six ingredient dough, topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into Papa John’s largest slice size to-date. More information about the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, including the Papa John’s Foundation and its grantees, can be found at www.papajohns.com/foundation.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior-quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day, and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of April 30, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada’s largest child- and youth-serving charitable organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 775 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

Media

Alyson Hodson

President and CEO

zag

ahodson@atozag.ca