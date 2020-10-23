Jean Lumb Foundation Announces the 2020 Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An eco advocate from New Westminster, B.C., a Canadian national gymnastic champion from Winnipeg, Manitoba, a Toronto student with a 99.83% final grade, and a water-recovery innovator from Vancouver. These are four of the sixteen student winners of the 23rd Annual Jean Lumb Awards from across Canada.



The 23rd Annual Jean Lumb Awards will be held on SATURDAY, October 24, 2:00-3:30 p.m. EDT Toronto time. The Jean Lumb Foundation will be making history by having its very first virtual event that can be enjoyed from coast to coast, no matter where anyone lives. The University of Toronto Scarborough has generous agreed to host the Zoom event.

The total number of awards was doubled to sixteen for this year only due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has unleashed unanticipated and/or unmanageable financial demands due to the lack of summer jobs, reduced family income, and other factors. As anticipated, the number of student applications increased sevenfold. Our foundation is pleased that we are able to increase our support for the students and their families in this challenging year for all Canadians.

“The judging panel had the challenge of selecting sixteen winners out of so many outstanding applications from across the country,” said Arlene Chan, eldest daughter of Jean Lumb and president of the Jean Lumb Foundation.

Without a doubt, this year’s winners of the Jean Lumb Awards are the best of the best who will continue in their individual quests for excellence in the future. They are all bright, young, and exceptional in Academics, the Arts, Community Services, Athletics, Defence of the Environment, Dignity of Life, and Innovation.

The Jean Lumb Awards are given annually to recognize the extraordinary talents and skills of young people and to encourage their continued quest for excellence. The awards celebrate the hopes and dreams of the early generations of Chinese Canadians whose hard work and sacrifice have paved the road for today’s generation. Jean Lumb, born in Nanaimo, B.C., was the first Chinese Canadian woman to receive the Order of Canada for her tireless community work as a voice and advocate for Chinese communities in Toronto and across Canada.

