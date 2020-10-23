Transparent BPO Named “Best Outsourcing Provider” at Global Contact Center Awards
Award Recognizes Top BPO at Delivering Superior Customer Experiences
This recognition is a testament to our success in delivering on our mission, ultimately helping clients exceed their customers’ service expectations during this COVID-19 pandemic we’re operating in.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Transparent BPO, a leader in nearshore and offshore contact center solutions, was announced the winner of the coveted “Best Outsourcing Provider” at the 2020 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards. This award honors Transparent BPO for delivering the best contact center solutions for their clients and their customers.
— Scott Newman
“Our mission has always been to offer our clients a competitive advantage through our best-in-class technology services, location offerings, and hands-on program guidance from tenured executives,” Scott Newman, CEO, and Co-Founder at Transparent BPO. “This recognition is a testament to our success in delivering on our mission, ultimately helping clients exceed their customers’ service expectations even during this COVID-19 pandemic we’re operating in.”
Judging for the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards is based on a rigorous application methodology that includes an independent review by a team of judges, who themselves, are thought leaders in the contact center industry.
“This year’s recipients truly represent the full spectrum of innovation and leadership from frontline agents to executives,” said Patty Caron, Event Director at ICMI.
Transparent BPO was further recognized for:
• Being Different than the Rest – Transparent BPO’s three brick & mortar locations offer clients native English-speakers with U.S. cultural affinity, offering cost-effective services matched by quality performance
• Becoming a Brand Ambassador – Transparent BPO’s puts the client and their customer at the forefront of their robust training and development program, understanding that a contact center agent can be the reason why a customer keeps returning to a brand or, go running to the competition.
• 360-Degree Feedback – Transparent BPO has initiated a constant feedback loop for influencing quality results to propel behavior-based improvements within recruiting, training, and operations management—and the client is part of it all! This provides the transparency that clients typically lack with other contact center companies.
• A New Way to Recruit – Transparent BPO continually recruits from within for management positions, using their candidate pool created from the “Rising Stars” Leadership and Development program. This program has personally invested in employees who want to make working in the contact center industry a career.
For companies who turn to ICMI for guidance on their contact center and customer experience strategies, Transparent BPO’s recognition as Best Outsourcing Provider is a reflection of 10+ years of delivering meaningful outcomes. To discuss your business goals and how Transparent BPO can positively impact your customers, email us at sales@transparentbpo.com or call 1-800-276-5140 today.
About Transparent BPO
Transparent BPO is a premier business process outsourcer (BPO), delivering customer support, acquisition and retention, technical support, and data entry services for small, medium, and Fortune 500 companies. Since opening its doors in 2009, Transparent BPO has been recognized as one of the Inc. “5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for the past six years consecutively by pushing boundaries, ensuring every person’s experience is better than before. The company now has employees and offices across Belize, the Philippines, and the U.S.
To learn more about Transparent BPO’s brick-and-mortar locations and their newly launched but industry-leading work-from-home solution, WorkSecure Suite, visit www.transparentbpo.com.
About ICMI
The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations, and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.
