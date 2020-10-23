COVID Testing and Employee Safety: CorpGov to Host 2nd Event in “Reopening the Workplace” Series Oct. 27

CorpGov to Host Panel with Phosphorus, Vinson & Elkins LLP, The Perfect Company and ICR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As government regulators allow more businesses to reopen amid the ongoing pandemic, business leaders face tough questions about how to maintain a safe workplace. In particular, companies need to make decisions around how and when to administer COVID-19 tests while also balancing costs and employee-specific considerations. To help business leaders navigate the environment into 2021, CorpGov will moderate the second panel in its Reopening the Workplace series on Tuesday, October 27, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.



To register, please click here.

The second installment of the Webcast series, hosted in partnership with Phosphorus, Vinson & Elkins LLP, The Perfect Company, ICR and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will feature leading experts and advisors, including:

Alex Bisignano , Chief Executive Officer at Phosphorus , a genomics company which has secured FDA emergency use authorization for in-home or workplace saliva-based COVID-19 testing

, a genomics company which has secured FDA emergency use authorization for in-home or workplace saliva-based COVID-19 testing Michael Wallace , Chief Executive Officer at The Perfect Company , which offers a flexible, scalable software platform to support restaurants and commercial kitchens as they adapt to the post COVID-19 world

, , which offers a flexible, scalable software platform to support restaurants and commercial kitchens as they adapt to the post COVID-19 world Anton Nicholas , M anaging P artner at ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm

, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm Alex Bluebond , Senior Associate, Labor and Employment at Vinson & Elkins LLP, a premier law firm with a diversified practice that serves the needs of a global industry

a premier law firm with a diversified practice that serves the needs of a global industry Hope King , Multimedia Editor, at CorpGov , a Capital Markets Media platform dedicated to corporate governance

, , a Capital Markets Media platform dedicated to corporate governance John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief at CorpGov, a Capital Markets Media platform dedicated to corporate governance

"Companies need to carefully consider the most practical and effective approach to protecting employees and other stakeholders as they consider options for reopening safely during this challenging time," said Alex Bisignano, Chief Executive Officer of Phosphorus. "In conjunction with best practices for workplace disinfection and PPE, reliable in-home testing plays an important role in ensuring employee and customer safety and enabling companies to return to productivity. I look forward to learning how to develop a comprehensive strategy for reopening."

The webinar will cover the following topics:

Onsite and at-home testing: How often to test and best practices

How often to test and best practices Potential vaccines: The continued role of testing

The continued role of testing Communication: How to communicate reopening protocols and to which audiences

How to communicate reopening protocols and to which audiences Workplace cleaning and disinfecting: Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices, including frequency needed to meet CDC guidelines

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices, including frequency needed to meet CDC guidelines Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Policies governing employee use of PPE

Policies governing employee use of PPE Telework: Planning and remote work considerations

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus’s mission is to improve human health by better understanding and harnessing the power of the human genome. Having built the most comprehensive, high-quality, and cost-effective portfolio of genetic tests, Phosphorus is able to increase access and quality of care in the burgeoning field of genomics. The company currently provides panel-based, constitutional genetic testing in the specialty areas of Fertility, Cardiology, Lipidology, Oncology, Pharmacogenetics, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Pediatric/Metabolic disorders. Phosphorus also offers the PhosphorusONE proactive health screen - the most comprehensive genomic test for taking a proactive look at your health. Additionally, Phosphorus provides the Elements™ software platform to enable any laboratory to easily deploy any of the Phosphorus genetic tests on-premise as a local solution. For more information, please visit our website at phosphorus.com .

About Vinson & Elkins

Vinson & Elkins is recognized as a premier law firm with a diversified practice that serves the needs of a global industry. We offer an integrated team of nearly 700 skilled lawyers in 11 global locations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more than 100 years, V&E has achieved excellent results for clients around the world. Our reputation has been built on handling day-to-day matters, as well as those involving pivotal and bet-the-company legal issues. Consistently high rankings in legal directories such as Chambers and Legal 500, among others, reflects the confidence we have earned from clients and peers by delivering excellent results over the long term. For more information, please visit our website at velaw.com

About The Perfect Company

The Perfect Company is an enterprise software company providing restaurant operators with connected solutions that streamline operations processes, improve guest experience and increase profits. Through partnerships with leading equipment manufacturers like Middleby, Wellbilt and Taylor, Perfect solves challenges ranging from contactless order pickup to timely and efficient food preparation forecasting and precise recipe execution.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand ( www.westwicke.com ). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com . Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

About CorpGov

CorpGov is dedicated to objective journalism to report and analyze today’s most important corporate governance issues. In an era when misinformation is rampant, we aspire to distinguish between truth and falsehood, along with opportunity and risk. Visit us at CorpGov.com and also see our articles published on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg Terminals.

Contact:

www.CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

Twitter: @CorpGovernor

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da61dddd-3cdb-48f6-aa7b-f1b24f396db8