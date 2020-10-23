Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported October 20, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

James Grilli (age 37) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-3052A

On October 20, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging James Grilli with one count of murder, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on August 22, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department led the investigation.

The defendant was arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on October 21, 2020. He is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).

Jamal Monteiro (age 35) Providence, RI P1-2020-3053A

On October 20, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jamal Monteiro with one count of first-degree robbery.

The alleged act occurred in the city of North Providence sometime on January 14, 2020. The North Providence Police Department led the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 4, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

George Tamba (age 19) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-3054A

On October 20, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging George Tamba with one count of first-degree robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on April 17, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 4, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Samuel Andrade (age 34) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-3055A

On October 20, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Samuel Andrade with two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on April 15, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 4, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Junior Deandrade (age 29) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-3055B

On October 20, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Junior Deandrade with one count of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on April 17, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 4, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

