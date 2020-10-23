Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Membership of the ECICC | Nebraska Department of Education

Council Members are appointed by the Governor based on criteria outlined in state and federal statutes and represent a variety of geographic, rural and urban areas of the state. Members are appointed for a three-year term and may not serve more than two consecutive three-year terms. Reappointment is at the discretion of the Governor.

Representation of ECICC Members as required in Federal and State Statutes

Membership ROSTER updated 2.24.20.docx

Please check with the ECICC secretary for contact information of ECICC members.

Appointment to the Council: Persons interested in serving on the ECICC may make application to the Nebraska Office of the Governor/ Boards and Commissions.

Application for Executive Appointment: https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

Technical assistance personnel may be assigned to the ECICC at the request of the Council Steering Committee. Technical assistants participate in Council meetings in a neutral capacity to advise and assist the Council in carrying out its responsibilities.

Council staff are assigned by the Department of Education, as fiscal agent, to support the Council. Contact Us.

 

