Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Date of Release Of Financial Results For Third Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- Nogales, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE American: APT), a leading manufacturer of products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the market opens.

About Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is the parent company of Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. and Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative disposable and limited-use protective apparel products for the industrial, clean room, medical and dental markets. Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. manufactures and markets a line of construction weatherization products, including building wrap and roof underlayment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; Nogales, Arizona; Valdosta, Georgia; and a joint venture in India. For more information and copies of all news releases and financials, visit Alpha Pro Tech’s website at http://www.alphaprotech.com.

 

Company Contact:
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
Donna Millar
905-479-0654
e-mail: ir@alphaprotech.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
HIR Holdings
Cameron Donahue
651-707-3532
e-mail: cameron@hirholdings.com

