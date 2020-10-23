ISO-Aire™ HEADS WEST TO PROTECT INDOOR AIR IN THE MILE HIGH CITY
The powerful RSF1000 (pictured) is the same model that will purify indoor air at next week's Realcomm/IBcon Expo in Denver. ISO-Aire utilizes medical-grade components to purify the air in a variety of commercial spaces such as offices, gyms, restaurants, and salons.
The ISO-Aire RSP750 portable unit, ideal for mid- to small-sized commercial applications, will be on display at the Realcomm Expo.
Medical-Grade ISO-Aire Models Will Purify Indoor Air at Realcomm ꟾ IBcon Real Estate Technology Expo, October 26-29, 2020 in Denver
Four ISO-Aire RSF1000 units will be strategically positioned on the Realcomm Expo stage to safeguard the indoor air for event participants and attendees. ISO-Aire is one of several clean technologies in the smart building industry category being highlighted as COVIDTech. The models can house up to three layers of medical-grade filtration including a HEPA filter (99.99% to .3 microns), bipolar ionization, and UVC sterilization. The trifecta of high-tech components represents the brand’s signature approach to help capture and destroy 99.99% of airborne pathogens and indoor contaminants such as pollen, mold, dust, smoke, and VOCs.
“Expo participants can breathe easier knowing our ISO-Aire line of clean air technology delivers proven mitigation strategies that exceed the minimum requirements for indoor air quality established by ASHRAE and the Centers for Disease Control,” explained Chuck Albers, developer of ISO-Aire and owner of parent company Ducts & Cleats. “We’re excited to partner with industry leaders at Realcomm to further their mission of raising awareness for vital indoor air solutions that can best support the commercial real estate industry particularly during the global pandemic.”
Many passive and active air purification technologies will be explored during this year’s conference, which is a blend of hybrid, virtual and on-site demonstrations and discussions. Scott, St. Pierre, ISO-Aire account executive, will take a deep dive with participants to review the efficacy and pros/cons of various technologies that have been implemented in safe HVAC and indoor air hygiene applications. St. Pierre brings decades in HVAC and mechanical expertise and experience and was part of the development team that engineered the original ISO-Aire prototype in early 2020. The panel, from 10:15-10:45 a.m. on Oct. 29, will be moderated by Howard Berger, Realcomm managing partner and senior vice president.
“We scoured the globe to find COVID-related technology that will create a safer, healthier environment,” explained Berger. “While clean tech has been around for decades to combat pandemics, we are faced with a situation where there are many unknows related to COVID-19. We are committed to help provide the best-in-category technology solutions designed to identify the Coronavirus disease, minimize the spread, prevent infection, and kill the virus. We appreciate ISO-Aire coming on board to proactively add a layer of air quality protection inside our Expo space.”
Developed in early 2020 for a leading Minnesota healthcare provider, ISO-Aire launched into commercial applications last June and debuted its residential product line in September. ISO-Aire units take game-day strategy to purifying the indoor air by utilizing an offense-and-defense type approach. HEPA filtration and germicidal UVC act as defense as contaminated air is pulled inside the unit while ionization floods the room space with positive and negative ions “scrubbing” the air clean. In summary, the three technologies are effective in several ways and create a lasting impact to improve the safety and wellbeing of room occupants:
• A HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter captures 99.99% of airborne particles up to .3 microns; effective in removing viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and mold to help offer relief especially to those managing respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies;
• Bipolar ionization works in two strategic ways to capture and destroy microscopic pathogens and contaminants; helps reduce odors;
• UVC sterilization inactivates the DNA/RNA of pathogens, reducing their ability to infect human cells.
For more details on ISO-Aire model specifications, pricing, and to determine which unit is the appropriate solution for your business, school, or living space please email info@ductsandcleats.com, or call 651-265-0605.
About Realcomm: Realcomm Conference Group, LLC is a worldwide event and media company at the intersection of technology, innovation and Commercial and Corporate Real Estate. Through annual conferences, CIO forums, webinars, workshops, weekly advisory, marketplace and other strategic services, Realcomm provides networking and collaboration opportunities, while educating industry professionals about the latest business solutions and technologies to improve Commercial and Corporate Real Estate design, construction, leasing, operations, transactions and use. Find them at www.realcomm.com.
About ISO-Aire: The inner workings of the patent-pending ISO-Aire include reliable and proven filtration components that help to eliminate 99.99% of potentially harmful airborne contaminants. ISO-Aire includes a HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air), bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization. ISO-Aire continues to expand its presence in a variety of applications across the U.S. where clean, filtered indoor air is essential for health, such as senior living centers, hospitals, child-care centers, places of worship, restaurants, fitness studios, hair salons – and homes, apartments, and dorm rooms.
Kevin Albers
Ducts and Cleats
+1 651-265-0607
kevin@ductsandcleats.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Watch how ISO-Aire commercial air purifiers work with up to three levels of medical-grade filtration including HEPA, ionization, and/or UVC.