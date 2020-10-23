Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,685,589) deaths (40,690), and recoveries (1,387,022)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,685,589) deaths (40,690), and recoveries (1,387,022) by region:
Central (59,549 cases; 1,132 deaths; 52,947 recoveries): Burundi (551; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,570; 425; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,410; 96; 1,223), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,097; 304; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,074; 83; 4,961), Gabon (8,901; 54; 8,479), Sao Tome & Principe (935; 15; 898).
Eastern (199,841; 3,728; 126,107): Comoros (517; 7; 494), Djibouti (5,522; 61; 5,389), Eritrea (457; 0; 391), Ethiopia (91,693; 1,396; 45,260), Kenya (47,212; 870; 33,050), Madagascar (16,810; 238; 16,215), Mauritius (421; 10; 384), Rwanda (5,017; 34; 4,803), Seychelles (149; 0; 148), Somalia (3,897; 102; 3,166), South Sudan (2,872; 55; 2,655), Sudan (13,724; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (11,041; 98; 7,210).
Northern (454,060; 12,851; 333,139): Algeria (55,091; 1,880; 38,618), Egypt (106,060; 6,166; 98,624), Libya (52,620; 768; 29,057), Mauritania (7,638; 163; 7,301), Morocco (186,731; 3,132; 154,481), Tunisia (45,892; 740; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (785,582; 20,262; 702,454): Angola (8,582; 260; 5,029), Botswana (4,578; 21; 927), Eswatini (5,814; 116; 5,468), Lesotho (1,923; 43; 961), Malawi (5,874; 183; 4,764), Mozambique (11,559; 81; 9,226), Namibia (12,460; 133; 10,609), South Africa (710,515; 18,843; 642,560), Zambia (16,035; 346; 15,168), Zimbabwe (8,242; 236; 7,742).
Western (186,557; 2,717; 172,375): Benin (2,557, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,421; 65; 1,936), Cape Verde (8,122; 91; 6,940), Côte d'Ivoire (20,390; 121; 20,088), Gambia (3,659; 119; 2,660), Ghana (47,538; 312; 46,789), Guinea (11,635; 71; 10,474), Guinea-Bissau (2,403; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,385; 82; 1,278), Mali (3,440; 132; 2,608), Niger (1,215; 69; 1,128), Nigeria (61,805; 1,127; 56,985), Senegal (15,508; 321; 14,026), Sierra Leone (2,340; 73; 1,777), Togo (2,139; 52; 1,574).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).