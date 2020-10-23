Connie Christians of Member Monster to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you own your own company or run an organization in today’s fast-paced advanced digital age, your website will be your most important marketing tool. Trying to tackle building your own site is most certainly an option. But if you’re aiming for an exceptional website, then cutting corners just won’t do. Isn’t it best to leave it to the pros? Isn’t hiring a highly skilled web developer, who is armed with technical knowledge that fits your specific needs, the ideal solution to develop and maintain your optimal website?

Connie Christians is a seasoned, professional web developer and owner of Member Monster.

“We assist in providing cutting edge platforms so you can stay in touch with one another whether you are online video chatting or holding virtual events,” says Connie. “Not only do we save you the drudgery of doing the work yourself, we help keep you focused on your mission and goals with our expert technical support. Your business can run smarter, more efficiently and more secure.”

Connie developed Member Monster as a leading-edge platform for her clients to ensure a reliable, more secure way to log in and efficiently do more business online. Member Monster uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) connections to social media and search engines which delivers a stronger online presence to businesses and groups wanting to get noticed more.

“With people doing less face to face interactions, Member Monster keeps us in touch anywhere in the world,” says Connie. “Whether you are a life coach, teacher, or musician wishing to expand your reach, Member Monster helps you increase your database or subscriber list. Member Monster works especially well for organizations and groups that want to grow their membership, too.”

Prior to becoming a web developer, Connie spent many productive years as a professional landscape designer where she was committed to making a difference in her community. She greatly enjoyed creating a positive impact in neighborhoods and with other businesses. After many successful years, she decided it was time to embark on a new career further challenging her artistic, expressive, and innovative nature. Connie went back to Community College for film making and script writing which eventually led her to developing her exceptional skills in website building.

“My first priority is building relationships, trust, and confidence with my clients,” says Connie. “That’s why it’s crucial to listen to their goals and preferences so I can go above and beyond their expectations to deliver the best results. Most website developers tend not to be as approachable, but I thrive in getting to know my clients and creating long lasting relationships.”

Connie continually reminds clients how technology is ever-changing.

“Look at how we operate online right now,” says Connie. “In 2 years, new tools will be developed and we will be doing something totally different.”

Connie says we are experiencing a significant shift in the way we are doing business. In 2020, many companies have gone remote virtually overnight. They have found that most of their employees can actually be more productive without having to be confined to an office. Employees can stay completely connected with each other by using Zoom, Skype or other video chat services.

“Much of my work is about helping individuals and businesses make that exciting transition,” says Connie.

Although Connie is absolutely skilled at building amazing websites her biggest strength lies in deciphering overwhelming tasks for her clients.

“Your website is the main vehicle for your mission, but the real challenge is how effectively we communicate with one another and whether we choose to support each other,” says Connie.

Now is a monumental opportunity for all of us to learn new techniques, be more innovative, and rise to the challenge. With changes emerging on the horizon, we are transitioning quickly into a more interconnected, more technologically advanced world.

“Member Monster’s services and support prepare you for the future that’s continually evolving,” says Connie. “Our wide range of services assures that when you leave it up to us, we build you the most advanced website that continually updates itself and keeps your business secure. We design your site to drive traffic and greatly boost your business, so you can focus on other tasks that better serve your valuable time.

Close Up Radio will feature Connie Christians on Tuesday October 27th at 2 p.m. EST. in an interview with Jim Masters

For more information on our guest please visit www.membermonster.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno