US Elections & Trump's Corona Report; it’s time to Come Up with a Reliable Solution and Make Hospitals Safer - Insights from the medical expert Mediland Enterprise Corporation

The recent news of President Donald Trump and his close members testing positive for COVID-19 has already thrown the nation's leadership into uncertainty and escalated the pandemic's crisis. But it's not just Trump's circle dealing with an onslaught of cases; Covid 19 has already killed more than 207,000 Americans while devastating the economy. Last Friday's nationwide patient count was the highest daily total in nearly two months, while the weekly average of cases reported has increased at a rapid pace.

After hearing the news of Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Chris Wallace stated on Fox News, "Wear the damn mask." In other words, it's high time for every citizen to forget politics and take the Corona Virus seriously.

We really need to consider here that the United States has 4 percent of the world’s population but has over 20 percent of the world’s COVID-19 deaths. The upcoming election and the disagreements of Government could make things worse if current outbreaks were not contained well.

Healthcare Workers Concerned for Safety Due to Pandemic

The main reason which is making COVID-19 unstoppable is contaminated high-touch surfaces. As many hospitals and intensive care are filling up with patients, it is essential to acknowledge the high risk of spreading viruses if the room or environment is not disinfected properly.

Every hospital is updating its safety procedures in several ways. However, hospitals have become hotspots for Covid-19 infection, and hundreds of healthcare workers have already been contaminated worldwide, and some have died too. According to CDC, “for the 178,032 cases of COVID-19 among healthcare personnel, deaths among healthcare personnel is 753”. Such cases have incited some of the country's leading healthcare labor unions to call for hospitals and federal health officials to come up with better approaches to prevent healthcare workers from Covid 19.

“I wish they could see how bad things are getting': As Wisconsin hospitals fill up with COVID patients, front-line workers sound the alarm.” Hospital staffs on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak are urging hospitals & federal health officials to reduce the risk of infections among employees to ensure there are enough workforces to take care of patients.

Advanced Disinfection Process in Taiwan’s Hospitals

Several reports suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, keyboards, etc. Disinfection of visibly dirty surfaces is the best practice measure for preventing COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in hospitals. In order to prevent human errors, many hospitals use additional devices such as traditional UV disinfection light to assist with the disinfection process that has been practiced for many years. However, the low dosage traditional UV products take hours to kill pathogens but within a short distance.

SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses can only be destroyed fast & effectively if the right wavelength and dosage of UV light are used. It has been clinically proven that the wavelength of 254nm UVC can kill the viruses and superbugs at its roots while reducing healthcare-associated infection risk. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some hospitals adopted UVC disinfection systems to fight against Coronavirus; however, various hospitals are still not well-prepared for the severe challenge. Taiwan might be an exception as the region has experienced many infectious diseases in the past, such as SARS, plagues, etc. Apart from being capable of controlling the spread of diseases, hospitals in Taiwan got a relative response protocol and higher standard in terms of disease prevention.

Hospitals in Taiwan have been using UVC disinfection robots to disinfect and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly viruses. More than half of medical centers in Taiwan have already adopted a UVC disinfection robot called Hyper Light. With its 254nm wavelength and high dosage of UVC, Hyper Light is clinically proven to inactivate 99.99% of Coronavirus within 1 min.

The usage of the UVC Disinfection Robot isn't limited to hospitals; several other sectors such as nursing homes, supermarkets, hotels, and public areas can also consider using the innovative way for the environment disinfection.

Apart from Taiwan, Mediland’s UVC Disinfection Robot has been adopted by Asia, Italy, Central and Southern America, Europe, and several other countries. Undoubtedly, American hospitals are striving hard to keep their facilities clean and sanitary to prevent disease and infection spreads among patients and staff. However, they really need to take some additional steps to combat COVID-19 and cut down on possible contamination. Considering Taiwan’s dynamic efforts, it's high time to consider adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies.





