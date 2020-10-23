MARG Erp Limited is now Official Amazing certified by Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Webinar on Retail
The largest webinar worldwide certified by Guinness Book of World Records. 87000 people participated in the webinar altogether. Largest Webinar Held on MARG ERP Platform broke all world records
MARG ERP has added one more feather in its cap by organizing world’s largest webinar on its platform, participated by 87,400 people altogether successfully. Guinness Book of World Records has also certified it officially as world’s largest webinar held so far. That is Business Coach Dr. Vivek Bindra’s fifth Online Free Retail Business Webinar “Retail Ka Mahakumbh” organized by Bada Business pvt limited, was attended by 87,400 distinctive contributors for 2 hrs 30 minutes, which is a brand new world record for the Largest Online Business Webinar. Amazingly, both companies Bada Business Pvt Ltd and MARG ERP are Indian companies.
“That was really a huge moment for us. The number is actually big, but we always knew it’s going to be bigger after all it was Dr Vivek bindra’s webinar. Therefore, we were ready to handle huge crowd, even bigger than this. We can even manage over 1 lack participants. Hope in future, this will happen,” beams Thakur Anup Singh, the proud Chairman of MARG ERP. MARG ERP which is One of the biggest enterprise solutions providers in India, Marg ERP, with over 50% market share in Pharma and FMCG sector nationally, processes 20 billion invoices worth 100 billion dollar per year. MARG ERP has served 1 billion customers so far.
MARG ERP and Bada Business Pvt Ltd may organize such webinars in future also. Both companies serve and help SMEs and MSMEs to grow big in different ways.
MARG India’s leading ERP provider with over Million users. MARG ERP is a leading software application provider in GST and has been a key player in helping businesses in smoother transition into GST. Marg has always believed in adding value and sustainability to the ever changing business environment and is a key player in serving both the SMEs and MSMEs.
Bada Business Pvt Ltd supplies Extensive Knowledge of the Different Business Strategies and 25 Business Strategy Frameworks, which can Help Indian SME’s to Do Big Business or Become Bada Business. Bada Business is a One Stop Solution for all of your Business Problems within the discipline of HR, Marketing, Sales, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources (HR), Legal, Leadership, Retail, Execution, Digital Marketing, and Strategy, and many others.
