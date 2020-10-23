FreeSports Brings Karate Combat to the UK and Ireland

The free-to-air channel from Premier Sports brings the wild new martial arts league to the UK and Ireland for the first time; The world’s top athletes fight full contact matches in mind blowing virtual worlds; UK and Irish champions will face off against the worlds best Karateka; New fights every Friday at 11 pm

/EIN News/ -- New York City | Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Media Broadcasting has acquired the rights to Karate Combat’s second season in the UK and will air the weekly Friday night fights on FreeSports, the most widely available sports channel in the region.

Karate Combat Season 2 features bouts between the world’s top athletes in four virtual worlds rendered in real-time using Unreal Engine, the video game engine behind Fortnite. British-Brazilian presenter Layla Anna-Lee joins Bas Rutten as commentator and Josh Palmer as play-by-play commentator to guide viewers through the events. Special guest stars from Hollywood and the international sports world will also make appearances. Karate champions Jerome Brown of London, Calum Robb of Edinburgh, and Craig Ryan of Dublin are all featured fighters this season.

"The UK and Ireland are home of what are probably the most discerning fight fans in the world,” said Adam S. Kovacs, League President of Karate Combat (who is also a world karate champion). “I’m confident we’ll have them screaming their guts out watching our fights and FreeSports is the perfect broadcast partner to reach them when they get home from the pubs on Friday nights.”

Richard Webb, COO of FreeSports commented, “This is exciting news for karate fans in the UK and Ireland with an incredible amount of Karate Combat action broadcasting each Friday night on FreeSports. Karate is one of the most popular martial arts in the United Kingdom and we’re delighted to make the fights free to air in each home.”

Each one hour episode includes 2-3 bouts of 3 rounds each along with profiles shot in the fighters’ own countries, bringing their training, as well as their struggles and passions to life.

Watch Karate Combat on FreeSports in the UK and Ireland every Friday night at 11 pm. Encore presentations are available at Karate Combat YouTube.

Meet the fighters, watch past fights, and sign up for news alerts at karate.com.

About FreeSports:

FreeSports is dedicated to bringing free sport back to 18 million UK homes through the Freeview, Sky, Freesat, Virgin TV (HD), TalkTalk and BT Platforms. For too long top quality sport has been locked behind a paywall, but now FreeSports aims to break this barrier and bring live sport back to the masses. Our ever growing sports line-up includes; Football – Rugby League – Tennis – Ice Hockey – MMA – Basketball – Cricket – Speedway – Nascar – Athletics – Wrestling… and lots more world class action brought to you in partnership with some of sports’ leading rights holders including; IMG, MP Silva, Lagardere & Infront.

About Karate Combat:

Karate Combat is a premier Karate brand which operates a professional full contact karate league. The company seeks to evolve the traditional sport of Karate via KARATE.com, the World’s Gateway to Karate, and branded mobile apps. The firm has headquarters in New York City and Budapest. For more information visit www.karate.com.















Attachments

Karate Combat press@karate.com