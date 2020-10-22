Trade defence: EU publishes a report on market distortions in Russia

Trade defence | Brussels, 23 October 2020

Today, the Commission published a report on significant government-induced distortions in the economy of Russia. The factual report prepared for the purpose of the EU’s trade defence proceedings focuses on Russia’s macro-economy, the main production factors, such as labour and energy, used in all manufacturing processes, and certain specific sectors of the economy, including steel, aluminium and chemicals.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade said: “This report is the result of thorough research and provides fact-based evidence regarding aspects of the Russian economy that may be relevant in our anti-dumping investigations. Protecting our industries from unfair trade is crucial in the current international environment. Our anti-dumping legislation equips us with trade defence instruments fit for current challenges, while fully respecting our commitments under the World Trade Organization. Today’s report is an additional instrument in our tool box to combat unfair trade.”

This is the second such report produced by the Commission following introduction in 2017 of a new anti-dumping methodology. The first report described the situation in China. The Commission selected the two countries for the first reports because of their relative importance in the EU's anti-dumping activity.

Country reports provide evidence that can be used by industry to request application of the new methodology to their particular case. The 2017 methodology establishes a new way of calculating anti-dumping duties for imports from countries where the economy is distorted by state interference.

The Commission will then decide whether the investigation should examine the use of this methodology and, if so, whether the dumping margin should be determined on that basis. All parties concerned by an investigation, including the government of the country concerned as well as exporting producers, will have the opportunity to comment on and contest any evidence, including the country reports in the course of the relevant investigations.

