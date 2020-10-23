The Growing Popularity Of Eco-Friendly Furniture Is Driving The Global Household Furniture Market

Global Household Furniture Industry Analysis - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Global Household Furniture Industry Analysis - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global household furniture manufacturing market is expected to benefit from the growing popularity of products made from sustainable raw materials such as rattan. Consumers are showing a preference for furniture with raw materials procured from sustainable sources. Household furniture products made from rattan, which grows faster than wood, are durable and more resistant to wear and tear. This has increased its use in household furniture manufacturing. According to a survey conducted by Furniture Today in 2015, 70% of respondents were willing to pay more for eco-friendly materials. This rise in the demand for eco-friendly products is likely to drive the global household furniture manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is becoming increasingly popular among homeowners and renters globally, because of lower costs and compact designs. RTA furniture, also known as flat-pack furniture, is not assembled by the manufacturer, and is available in parts with instructions to customers on how to assemble the furniture. The demand for RTA furniture products is increasing, especially in developing economies such as China and India, because of compact homes in cities with large populations and the low-cost advantages offered by this type of furniture.

Furthermore, RTA furniture benefits manufacturers by eliminating the assembly time and reducing the cost of manufacturing and delivery, allowing them to focus only on design and production of parts. RTA furniture types include RTA bedroom sets, RTA dressers, RTA computer desks, RTA bookcases, RTA filing cabinets and others. Major companies offering RTA furniture include IKEA, Dorel and Sauder Woodworking.

The household furniture market consists of sales of household furniture products such as dining tables, sofas, beds, chairs, bassinets, bookcases, chairs, TV stands, juvenile furniture and other household furniture products made from materials including wood, metal, plastics, reed, rattan, wicker and fiberglass.

According to furniture industry trends, household furniture companies are using 3D imaging tools for the creation, modification and analysis of designs. This reduces the time and resources required for making physical models. Virtual prototyping allows designers higher flexibility in the designing of furniture products by allowing corrections, testing of new ideas and customization of products according to consumer preferences. Virtual prototyping can be further used in producing models for marketing, thereby cutting costs on traditional advertising photography. Major companies providing software solutions for virtual prototyping household furniture products include Autodesk and Lectra.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Appliances Manufacturing Market - By Type Of Appliance (Small Electrical Appliances, Household Cooking Appliances, Household Refrigerators And Home Freezers, Household Laundry Equipment And Other Major Household Appliances), By Distribution, By End Customers, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-appliances-market)

Household Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2020

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-vacuum-cleaners-global-market-report)

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-and-kitchen-cabinet-manufacturing-global-market-report)

Household Refrigerators And Home Freezers Global Market Report 2020

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-refrigerators-and-home-freezers-global-market-report)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.