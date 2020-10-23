North Texas Jellystone Park™ Launches Camp-Pak Plans for RV Campers

One of the nation’s most exciting family getaway places has unveiled new packages for RV campers.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced the official launch of its Camp-Pak Plans for RV campers.

Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™, said the Camp-Pak is a new way for RV campers to get away to North Texas Jellystone™.

“RV campers who visit us on a regular basis get more bang for their camping dollars with our Camp-Pak,” Purviance said, before adding, “Camp-Pak Plans can be used year-round. We all know campers are social beings and friends like to camp together. Camp-Pak Plans can be shared with your friends and family.”

North Texas Jellystone Park™ has three plans available to fit any family’s getaway budget. Plans include: Camp-Pak 10 Plan, Camp-Pak 20 Plan, and Camp Pak 30 Plan.

“Book your Camp-Pak Plan today, and let’s get camping,” Purviance encouraged.

The benefits of booking a Camp-Pak Plan is that there are no black-out dates – Camp-Pak can be used year-round; It’s transferable to friends and family, and includes all RV site types in North Texas Jellystone Park™.

As for the cost, Purviance revealed that there is an easy and flexible payment plan, for example: a 50 percent deposit and the remaining balance due before booking the first night.

“But that’s not all. There’s a Bonus: Stay two nights between Nov. 1 – Feb 28 and receive a third night free on us,” Purviance said. “We invite all RV campers to check out our plans and select the one that fits you and your family. We can’t wait to see you.”

About North Texas Jellystone Park

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper, with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

