[2020-2027] Plasma Fractionation Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% and Cross USD 48.55 Billion by 2027; Increasing Application of Plasma in Disease Management to Propel Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report Are CSL, Grifols, S.A, Baxter, Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Shire, Biotest AG, LFB and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma fractionation market size is expected to reach USD 48.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The growing incidence of immunological disorders is expected to spur demand for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 25.44 billion in 2019.





Notable Development:

June 2017 – CSL acquired Wuhan Zhong Yan Rui De Biological Products, one of the key Chinese players in the plasma fractionation market. CSL aims to strengthen its position in the Chinese market.

October 2018 – Shire announced the completion and commencement of plasma fractionation facility in Georgia, U.S

October 2018 – Biopharma, a Ukrainian pharmaceutical producer opened an innovative fractionator Bila Tsekva

March 2020 – One of the hospitals in Huston, U.S was one of the first healthcare institutes to test plasma therapy in a COVID-19. The treatment method is called convalescent serum therapy.





Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/plasma-fractionation-market-101614





Market Driver:

High R&D for Alzheimer’s Therapies to Contribute Growth

The growing adoption of immunoglobulin for the management, treatment, and diagnosis of metabolic diseases is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market. The ongoing R&D investments and study of immunoglobulin to treat Alzheimer’s and other autoimmune disorders therapies will spur business opportunities for the market.

Immunoglobulin is glycoprotein molecules that are derived by plasma fractionation and act as antibodies. Moreover, the growing utilization of immunoglobulin owing to its superior advantages can further incite the development of the market.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on a wide range of industries. Owing to the increasing disruption in supply & demand chain, several companies are at a complete halt.

A few of them have commenced operations by following social distancing measures, as well as by lowering workforce. Our reports would provide in-depth information about the best strategy that you can select for gaining business confidence at the moment.





To get to know more about the short-term & long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/plasma-fractionation-market-101614





Rising Plasma Application in COVID-19 Recovery to Aid Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to an extensive study of plasma therapy in the development of antidote. The surging cases around the world have made it precedent to discover a vaccine against the virus. The use of blood plasma therapy in the recovery of patients has delivered promising results. Hence, the increased use of plasma in disease management is likely to aid the expansion of the market.

Favorable Government Regulations to Propel Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to grow profoundly during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development in the field of plasma. The well-established healthcare infrastructure. The favorable government regulations and FDA approvals are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

The growing participation in plasma donations is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of rare diseases in the region. The heavy investments in plasma fractionation systems will create lucrative business opportunities for the market.





Quick Buy - Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101614





The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:

CSL

Grifols, S.A

Baxter

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Shire

Biotest AG

LFB

Other Prominent Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/plasma-fractionation-market-101614





Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Albumin

• Immunoglobulin

o Intravenous Immunoglobulin

o Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

• Coagulation Factors

o Factor IX

o Factor VIII

o Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

o Fibrinogen Concentrates

o Others

• Protease Inhibitors

• Others

By Application

• Immunology & Neurology

• Hematology

• Critical Care

• Pulmonology

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Clinical Research Laboratories

• Others (Academic Institutes, etc)

By Geography

• North America (U.S, Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/plasma-fractionation-market-101614





SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Immunoglobulin Market Share and Global Trend By By Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)), By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), By Form(Liqui, Lyophilized), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Share and Global Trend By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025

Regenerative Medicine Market Share and Global Trend By By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Share and Global Trend By Crosslinking Type (Monophasic, Biphasic), By Application (Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Restoration of Volume/ Fullness), By End User(Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hemophilia Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



