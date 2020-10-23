President appoints new governor of Uige

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 23 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço Thursday appointed José Carvalho da Rocha to the post of governor of northern Uíge province, reads a note from the Civil House. ,

The post was being held temporarily by Maria Cavungo, vice-governor for the political, social and economic sector, appointed following the death of governor Sérgio Luther Rescova, who died this month in Luanda, victim of illness.

José Carvalho da Rocha served until 6 April of this year as the minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, which was transformed into the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Mass Media.

Born in Luanda on 30 March 1964, he holds a Master's degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from the Agostinho Neto University, where he also holds a degree in Physics, in the speciality of Electronics. At the beginning of his career, he worked several times as a teacher.

In 1993 he took over the management of the National Telecommunications Institute "ITEL", and later on he simultaneously coordinated the Implementation Commission of the Higher Institute for Information and Communication Technologies (ISUTIC) and the Implementation Commission of the ITELNET Project.