K-12 International Schools Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast By 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “K-12 International Schools Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.
Introduction
“K-12 International Schools Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the K-12 International Schools market will register a 8.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11050 million by 2025, from $ 7875.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in K-12 International Schools business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K-12 International Schools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K-12 International Schools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K-12 International Schools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K-12 International Schools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global K-12 International Schools Market =>
• Cognita Schools
• Shrewsbury International School
• GEMS Education
• Nord Anglia Education
• ACS International Schools
• Maple Leaf Educational Systems
• Esol Education
• Braeburn School
• Harrow International Schools
• Dulwich College International
• Wellington College
• Yew Chung Education Foundation
Segmentation by type:
English Language
Other Language
Segmentation by application:
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global K-12 International Schools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of K-12 International Schools market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global K-12 International Schools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the K-12 International Schools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of K-12 International Schools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global K-12 International Schools Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global K-12 International Schools by Players
4 K-12 International Schools by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global K-12 International Schools Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cognita Schools
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.1.3 Cognita Schools K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cognita Schools News
11.2 Shrewsbury International School
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.2.3 Shrewsbury International School K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Shrewsbury International School News
11.3 GEMS Education
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.3.3 GEMS Education K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 GEMS Education News
11.4 Nord Anglia Education
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.4.3 Nord Anglia Education K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Nord Anglia Education News
11.5 ACS International Schools
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.5.3 ACS International Schools K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ACS International Schools News
11.6 Maple Leaf Educational Systems
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.6.3 Maple Leaf Educational Systems K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Maple Leaf Educational Systems News
11.7 Esol Education
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.7.3 Esol Education K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Esol Education News
11.8 Braeburn School
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.8.3 Braeburn School K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Braeburn School News
11.9 Harrow International Schools
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.9.3 Harrow International Schools K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Harrow International Schools News
11.10 Dulwich College International
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered
11.10.3 Dulwich College International K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Dulwich College International News
11.11 Wellington College
11.12 Yew Chung Education Foundation
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
