K-12 International Schools Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast By 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “K-12 International Schools Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “K-12 International Schools Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Introduction

“K-12 International Schools Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the K-12 International Schools market will register a 8.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11050 million by 2025, from $ 7875.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in K-12 International Schools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K-12 International Schools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K-12 International Schools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K-12 International Schools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K-12 International Schools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

@Get a Free Sample Report “K-12 International Schools Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5967402-global-k-12-international-schools-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Players of Global K-12 International Schools Market =>

• Cognita Schools

• Shrewsbury International School

• GEMS Education

• Nord Anglia Education

• ACS International Schools

• Maple Leaf Educational Systems

• Esol Education

• Braeburn School

• Harrow International Schools

• Dulwich College International

• Wellington College

• Yew Chung Education Foundation

Segmentation by type:

English Language

Other Language

Segmentation by application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global K-12 International Schools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of K-12 International Schools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K-12 International Schools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K-12 International Schools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of K-12 International Schools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

@Ask Any Query on “K-12 International Schools Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5967402-global-k-12-international-schools-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

Major Key Points of Global K-12 International Schools Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global K-12 International Schools by Players

4 K-12 International Schools by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global K-12 International Schools Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cognita Schools

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.1.3 Cognita Schools K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cognita Schools News

11.2 Shrewsbury International School

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.2.3 Shrewsbury International School K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Shrewsbury International School News

11.3 GEMS Education

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.3.3 GEMS Education K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GEMS Education News

11.4 Nord Anglia Education

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.4.3 Nord Anglia Education K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nord Anglia Education News

11.5 ACS International Schools

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.5.3 ACS International Schools K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ACS International Schools News

11.6 Maple Leaf Educational Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.6.3 Maple Leaf Educational Systems K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Maple Leaf Educational Systems News

11.7 Esol Education

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.7.3 Esol Education K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Esol Education News

11.8 Braeburn School

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.8.3 Braeburn School K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Braeburn School News

11.9 Harrow International Schools

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.9.3 Harrow International Schools K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Harrow International Schools News

11.10 Dulwich College International

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 K-12 International Schools Product Offered

11.10.3 Dulwich College International K-12 International Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Dulwich College International News

11.11 Wellington College

11.12 Yew Chung Education Foundation

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.