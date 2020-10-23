Industrial Coatings Market to Reach USD 119.54 Billion by 2027; Rising Focus of Manufacturers on Greener Processes to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the industrial coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (U.S.), Industrial Coatings Ltd. (Finland), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd (India), Hempel A/S (Denmark), The Chemours Company FC, LLC. (U.S.), Jotun A/S (Norway), and other key players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial coatings market is set to impetus from the increasing focus of manufacturers towards developing greener processes. These processes would help in creating fewer emissions and wastes, as well as use lesser energy. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester, and Others), By Technology (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder, and Others), By End-use (General Industrial, Powder, Automotive OEM, Automotive Refinish, Protective, Wood, Marine, Coil, Packaging, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 86.81 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 119.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.





COVID-19: Shortage of Workforce & Supply Chain Disruptions to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has declined the demand for industrial coatings worldwide. Also, disruptions of supply chains in this industry, as well as the shortage of workforce have created immense financial losses for a large number of manufacturers. We are therefore delivering highly authentic research reports to help you generate more sales and regain business confidence.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the organizations surge sales of industrial coatings amid COVID-19?

Which region and the segment would lead the market in the near future?

What are the market drivers, hindrances, challenges, and opportunities?

What are the historical, estimated, and current sizes of the global market?





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-coatings-market-101741





Drivers & Restraints

Rising Environmental Concerns to Bolster Growth

The manufacturing process of industrial coatings releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that must be eliminated effectively. These organic chemicals turn to gases once they are kept at room temperature. VOC is the main cause of ground-level air pollution. Hence, nowadays several manufacturers are rapidly inclining towards powder-based or water-borne coatings to maintain sustainability. This factor is set to propel the industrial coatings market growth in the coming years. However, these coatings are prone to drying quickly, which, in turn, may hamper growth.





Segment

Acrylic Segment to Hold Major Share Backed by High Demand from Biomedicine Industry

Based on resin, the acrylic segment held the major industrial coatings market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for ceramic from the biomedicine industry. Binders or resins are capable of holding every component of coatings together. The alky segment would showcase considerable growth in the near future because of its cost-effective and versatile nature.





Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Production of Automotive

Geographically, Asia Pacific procured USD 36.5 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The region is set to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to increasing consumer spending and rising automotive production. Additionally, the rising government subsidies, interest rates, general industrial production, and construction activities in this region would spur demand.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to show significant growth stoked by the ongoing developments in the oil & gas sector. At the same time, the rising usage of powder coatings owing to the rapid technological advancements in this sector would drive growth.





Get Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/industrial-coatings-market-101741





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Industrial Coatings to Strengthen Their Positions

The market is highly fragmented in nature backed by the presence of multiple prominent domestic and international companies. Most of them are focusing on launching state-of-the-art products to cater to the high demand from various end-use industries.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine unveiled its latest rapid curing technology for lowering the labor costs and application time for structural steel protection.

: Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine unveiled its latest rapid curing technology for lowering the labor costs and application time for structural steel protection. July 2020: Nippon Paint India launched an innovative line of industrial paints under its Protec brand. This would help the company to expand its footprint in the industrial coatings segment.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Industrial Coatings Market are:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Industrial Coatings Ltd. (Finland)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd (India)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

The Chemours Company FC, LLC. (U.S.)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Other Key Players





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-coatings-market-101741





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Resin Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Coatings Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Industrial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Resin (Volume/Value) Acrylic Alkyd Polyurethane Epoxy Polyester Others By Technology (Volume/Value) Solvent-borne Water-borne Powder Others By End-use (Volume/Value) General Industrial Powder Automotive OEM Automotive Refinish Protective Wood Marine Coil Packaging Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-coatings-market-101741





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Brake Type (Disc Brake, Drum Brake), By Application Type (Brake Lining, Brake Pad), By Material Type (Organic, Semi-Metallic, Ceramic) and regional forecast 2020-2027

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Others), By Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Others), By Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, Activator & Fillers), By Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Protective Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Polyester, Other), By Formulation (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder-based), By Application (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Marine, Mining, Power, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: