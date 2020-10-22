Judiciary Committee Approves Reappointment of Associate Supreme Court Justice Fernandez-Vina

Trenton – Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) issued the following statement on the vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee today to advance the reappointment of New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina to the full Senate for approval:

“Here in New Jersey, we understand the importance of a diverse and balanced Supreme Court, so major decisions affecting our state can be decided free from political bias, and strictly on the basis of the law. In his seven years on the bench, Associate Justice Fernandez-Vina has proven to be a fair-minded and neutral jurist. I am very happy that he was in front of our committee again for consideration of his reappointment to lifetime tenure on the bench, and I look forward to seeing him gain approval from the full Senate.”

A native of Cuba, Justice Fernandez-Vina previously gained unanimous approval from the New Jersey State Senate in 2013 and has served on the New Jersey Supreme Court ever since. While on the bench, Justice Fernandez-Vina has served on a number of committees, including the Supreme Court Ad Hoc Committee on the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Supreme Court Civil Practice Committee.