Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $10.6 million, or $0.18 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $23.7 million, or $0.39 per average diluted common share, compared to $34.8 million, or $0.80 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. All results are unaudited.
“We delivered solid earnings in the third quarter of 2020 against the backdrop of an economy affected by the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Keith A. Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the face of these challenges, we continued to work diligently to support our customers, communities and employees while prudently managing risk. Our participation in the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in the prior quarters helped us in this capacity. Loan and deposit trends remained steady and our noninterest income increased by 25% from the preceding quarter, primarily due to a $400,000 gain on sale of SBA loans and a $310,000 gain realized on a warrant that we exercised. As anticipated, our net interest margin contracted during the quarter following the 150 basis point rate reduction by the Federal Reserve Bank earlier in the year and the low interest rates on recently funded SBA PPP loans.”
“Credit quality metrics remained stable, and we are particularly encouraged by the fact that of the $186.6 million of initial COVID-19 related loan deferrals, $145.3 million have resumed payments as of September 30, 2020,” said Mr. Wilton. “Of the loans remaining in deferment, most are backed by some form of real estate or personal guarantees. As well, the provision for credit losses was a modest $197,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to total loans was 1.68%, and the ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.91% at September 30, 2020.”
“Our regulatory capital position held relatively steady and remained healthy at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Our capital base serves as the foundation of the Bank’s financial condition and the basis of security for our banking customers,” stated Mr. Wilton. “Total risk-based capital ratio and leverage ratio for the Company (consolidated) was 16.0% and 9.3%, respectively, and 15.2% and 9.7%, respectively, for the Bank, at September 30, 2020.”
“As previously announced, in the third quarter of 2020, we relocated our corporate headquarters, San Jose Branch and factoring subsidiary, Bay View Funding, to 224 Airport Parkway, San Jose, CA,” commented Mr. Wilton. “This new facility allows us to cost effectively consolidate many of the Bank’s dispersed operating units into a single location to better support our customers, community partners and the entire Heritage organization.”
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Weighs on Local Communities and Our Economy
The overall impact of the pandemic on our local economy and communities continues to be felt. In our seven county Bay Area market, 331,000 jobs (9.2%) have been lost since the end of February 2020. The unemployment rate in the seven Bay Area counties we serve fell to 8.1% in September, down from 12.8% in April, but still higher than the 2.7% in February 2020.
“We continue to monitor all state and local developments and have taken a number of steps to protect our employees and support our customers impacted by COVID-19,” added Mr. Wilton. “Based on our strong capital position, diversified loan portfolio, conservative underwriting standards, liquidity position, and our dedicated team of outstanding employees, we believe we will be able to continue to successfully navigate through these uncertain times and emerge stronger from the current crisis.”
In response to two economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in the first half of the year, Heritage Bank of Commerce funded 1,105 PPP loans, with total principal balances of $333.4 million. During the second and third quarters of 2020, PPP loan pay offs totaled $9.8 million and the Bank ended the third quarter of 2020 with $323.6 million in outstanding PPP loan balances. These loans generated $1.4 million in interest income and $2.2 million in deferred fee income, which were partially offset by ($245,000) in deferred costs expensed during the second and third quarters of 2020. At September 30, 2020, total loans included deferred fees on PPP loans of $9.0 million and deferred costs of $995,000.
In accordance with new accounting guidance issued earlier this year by federal bank regulators, the Bank made accommodations for initial payment deferrals for a number of customers of up to 90 days, generally, with the potential, upon application, of an additional 90 days of payment deferral (180 days maximum). The Bank also waived all normal applicable fees. The following table shows the deferments at September 30, 2020 by category:
|% of
|Underlying Collateral
|Total
|Non-PPP
|NON-SBA LOANS
|Business
|Real
|Related
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Unsecured
|Assets
|Estate
|Total
|Loans(3)
|Regular Payments Resumed
|$
|55
|$
|35,694
|$
|109,557
|$
|145,306
|6%
|Initial Deferments(1)
|-
|962
|17,334
|18,296
|1%
|2nd Deferments(2)
|-
|3,503
|19,553
|23,056
|1%
|Total
|$
|55
|$
|40,159
|$
|146,444
|$
|186,658
|8%
|(1) Initial deferments were generally for 3 months
|(2) 2nd deferments were for an additional 3 months
|(3) Total Non-PPP Loans as of September 30, 2020
The Bank had elected to initially downgrade the risk grades of these loans to “Special Mention” status and upon return to regular monthly payment status, most have now been upgraded back to “Pass.” At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the pool of deferred loans in our portfolio were mostly tied to business borrowers from a broad range of industries and included $2.0 million in loan deferments to the healthcare industry and $7.8 million in loan deferments to the accommodation and food services industries (mostly hotels and restaurants). Of the $41.4 million of loans remaining in deferral, 89% are supported by some form of commercial or residential real estate. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) deferments of $24.2 million included $19.6 million of investor CRE and $4.6 million of owner-occupied CRE. Deferred loans secured by CRE had an average loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio of 44.5% at the end of the third quarter of 2020. There was also $12.6 million of deferments on residential real estate, primarily home equity lines, as of September 30, 2020. The majority of deferred loans are also supported by personal guarantees.
In addition to its portfolio of SBA PPP loans, the Bank also has a portfolio of SBA 7(a) loans totaling $49.6 million as of October 16, 2020. As part of the SBA’s Coronavirus debt relief efforts, beginning in April of 2020, the SBA commenced a six-month program to cover payments of principal, interest and any associated fees for these borrowers, which largely ended with the September payment. The following table reflects the status of these SBA 7(a) loans as of October 16, 2020:
|SBA 7(a) LOANS
|Number
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|Balance
|of Loans
|SBA 7(a) loans that borrowers made payments
|by October 16, 2020
|$
|40,506
|238
|Payments Not Made / NSF / Returned
|2,360
|16
|Due dates later in October
|88
|2
|New loans / No payment due
|435
|1
|C.A.R.E.S Payments
|4,746
|11
|Request for Deferral
|1,444
|13
|(1)
|Total Portfolio
|$
|49,579
|281
|(1) Of the 13 loan requests for deferral, 5 have made their October 2020 payments.
Credit Quality and Performance
At September 30, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declined by $3.9 million, or (28%), to $10.3 million, compared to $14.2 million at September 30, 2019, and increased by $1.2 million, or 12% from $9.1 million at June 30, 2020. Classified assets increased to $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020.
The Company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the third quarter of 2020, the percentage of loans identified as higher risk to total loans declined slightly compared to the second quarter of 2020. The following table provides a breakdown of such loans as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020:
|% of Total
|% of Total
|% of Total
|Loans at
|Loans at
|Loans at
|HIGHER RISK SECTORS (unaudited)
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|Health care and social assistance:
|Offices of dentists
|1.86
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.63
|%
|Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
|0.74
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.70
|%
|Other community housing services
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.11
|%
|All others
|2.15
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.84
|%
|Total health care and social assistance
|5.02
|%
|5.03
|%
|4.28
|%
|Retail trade:
|Gasoline stations with convenience stores
|1.97
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.98
|%
|All others
|2.44
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.18
|%
|Total retail trade
|4.41
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.16
|%
|Accommodation and food services:
|Full-service restaurants
|1.40
|%
|1.38
|%
|0.86
|%
|Limited-service restaurants
|0.74
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.63
|%
|Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels
|0.92
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.94
|%
|All others
|0.68
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.52
|%
|Total accommodation and food services
|3.74
|%
|3.76
|%
|2.95
|%
|Educational services:
|Elementary and secondary schools
|0.57
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.15
|%
|Education support services
|0.43
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.15
|%
|All others
|0.17
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.17
|%
|Total educational services
|1.17
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.47
|%
|Arts, entertainment, and recreation
|1.27
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.09
|%
|Purchased participations in micro loan portfolio
|0.68
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.95
|%
|Total higher risk sectors
|16.29
|%
|16.48
|%
|13.90
|%
The increase in higher risk sectors in the second and third quarters, compared to the first quarter of 2020, was primarily due to the addition of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020.
Capital and Liquidity
The Company’s and the Bank’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2020.
Our liquidity position refers to our ability to maintain cash flows sufficient to fund operations, meet all of our obligations and commitments, and accommodate unexpected sudden changes in balances of loans and deposits in a timely manner. At September 30, 2020, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $960.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $734.8 million in available borrowing capacity from sources including the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”), Federal funds facilities with several financial institutions, and a line of credit with a correspondent bank. The Company also had $557.8 million (at fair market value) in unpledged securities available at September 30, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio remained relatively flat at 69.32 % at September 30, 2020, compared to 69.74% at September 30, 2019, and increased from 68.88% at June 30, 2020.
Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2020, compared to September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2020, except as noted):
Operating Results:
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019, and $0.18 for the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $0.80 for the first nine months of 2019.
- The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Return on average tangible assets
|1.02%
|1.01%
|1.49%
|0.76%
|1.55%
|Return on average tangible equity
|11.41%
|11.06%
|15.08%
|8.12%
|16.26%
- Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 12% to $34.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $30.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans resulting from the Presidio Bank (“Presidio”) merger, additional interest and fee income from PPP loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from our merger with Presidio during the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by decreases in the prime interest rate and decreases in the yield on investment securities and overnight funds. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased (2%) from $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to decreases in the yields on loans, investment securities and overnight funds, partially offset by additional interest and fee income from PPP loans. Net interest income increased 16% to $107.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $92.6 million for the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans resulting from the Presidio merger, additional interest and fee income from PPP loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from our merger with Presidio, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate, and decreases in the yield on investment securities and overnight funds.
- The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 100 basis points to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, from 4.24% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 22 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 from 3.46% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
- For the first nine months of 2020, the FTE net interest margin contracted 71 basis points to 3.62%, compared to 4.33% for the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to the impact of decreases in the yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
- The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 100 basis points to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, from 4.24% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 22 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 from 3.46% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
- The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
- The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.86% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans and new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|Income
|Yield
|Balance
|Income
|Yield
|Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
|$
|2,266,227
|$
|26,508
|4.65
|%
|$
|1,748,379
|$
|23,401
|5.31
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|324,518
|816
|1.00
|%
|—
|—
|—
|PPP fees, net
|—
|1,305
|1.60
|%
|—
|—
|—
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|40,300
|2,431
|24.00
|%
|47,614
|2,879
|23.99
|%
|Residential mortgages
|29,399
|180
|2.44
|%
|34,639
|229
|2.62
|%
|Purchased CRE loans
|22,603
|195
|3.43
|%
|30,567
|284
|3.69
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|(13,353
|)
|1,200
|0.21
|%
|(5,359
|)
|471
|0.11
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|$
|2,669,694
|$
|32,635
|4.86
|%
|$
|1,855,840
|$
|27,264
|5.83
|%
- The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.86% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.92% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|Income
|Yield
|Balance
|Income
|Yield
|Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
|$
|2,266,227
|$
|26,508
|4.65
|%
|$
|2,369,004
|$
|27,694
|4.70
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|324,518
|816
|1.00
|%
|231,251
|582
|1.01
|%
|PPP fees, net
|—
|1,305
|1.60
|%
|—
|637
|1.11
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|40,300
|2,431
|24.00
|%
|44,574
|2,562
|23.12
|%
|Residential mortgages
|29,399
|180
|2.44
|%
|31,219
|197
|2.54
|%
|Purchased CRE loans
|22,603
|195
|3.43
|%
|25,542
|210
|3.31
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|(13,353
|)
|1,200
|0.21
|%
|(14,497
|)
|963
|0.16
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|$
|2,669,694
|$
|32,635
|4.86
|%
|$
|2,687,093
|$
|32,845
|4.92
|%
- The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 5.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans and new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|Income
|Yield
|Balance
|Income
|Yield
|Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
|$
|2,351,369
|$
|84,304
|4.79
|%
|$
|1,733,784
|$
|69,594
|5.37
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|186,497
|1,398
|1.00
|%
|—
|—
|—
|PPP fees, net
|—
|1,942
|1.39
|%
|—
|—
|—
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|44,102
|7,871
|23.84
|%
|47,271
|8,800
|24.89
|%
|Residential mortgages
|31,224
|607
|2.60
|%
|35,840
|714
|2.66
|%
|Purchased CRE loans
|25,152
|655
|3.48
|%
|31,788
|869
|3.65
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|(14,672
|)
|3,485
|0.20
|%
|(5,813
|)
|1,344
|0.10
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|$
|2,623,672
|$
|100,262
|5.10
|%
|$
|1,842,870
|$
|81,321
|5.90
|%
- The total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $339,000 remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the Tri-Valley Bank loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.1 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the United American Bank loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $1.8 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the Presidio loan portfolio was $12.5 million on the Presidio merger date of October 11, 2019, of which $9.5 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $12.8 million at September 30, 2020.
• The average cost of total deposits was 0.16% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.31% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.17% for the second quarter of 2020. The average cost of total deposits was 0.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
• There was a $197,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of ($576,000) for the third quarter of 2019, and a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2020. There was a $14.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a ($2.4) million credit to the provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
• The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Most major economic forecasts, including the California Economic Forecast (“CEF”) used by the Bank in its current expected credit losses (“CECL”) Model, show a significant decline in California GDP and a substantial rise in unemployment for 2020. At January 1, 2020, the forecast for California GDP for 2020 was an annual increase in the low single digits and the forecasted California unemployment rate for 2020 was in the mid-single digits. In September 2020, the CEF forecast was revised for GDP in the negative low single digits and peak unemployment in the low double digits. The three loan classes where the largest increases in reserves were recorded under the CECL loss rate methodology were investor-owned CRE, construction & land, and commercial and industrial (“C&I”). Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.
• Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, as lower services charges and fees on deposit accounts were mostly offset by a higher gain on sales of SBA loans and a realized gain on warrants exercised during the third quarter of 2020. Total noninterest income increased for the third quarter of 2020 from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $400,000 gain on sales of SBA loans, and a $310,000 realized gain on warrants exercised.
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest income remained relatively flat from $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as lower services charges and fees on deposit accounts were mostly offset by a higher increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, a gain realized on a warrant exercised, and a gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets during the first nine months of 2020.
• Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $21.2 million, compared to $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to additional employees and operating costs as a result of the Presidio merger, and higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases. Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 modestly increased to $21.2 million compared to $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.
- Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $68.0 million, compared to $54.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases, and additional employees and operating costs added as a result of the Presidio merger.
- The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs related to the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated:
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|MERGER-RELATED COSTS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|356
|$
|—
|Other
|17
|59
|661
|2,144
|1,201
|Total merger-related costs
|$
|17
|$
|59
|$
|661
|$
|2,500
|$
|1,201
- Full time equivalent employees were 342 at September 30, 2020, 308 at September 30, 2019, and 340 at June 30, 2020.
• The efficiency ratio was 57.58% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 53.87% for the third quarter of 2019, and 56.76% for the second quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 58.81%, compared to 54.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
• Income tax expense was $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, and $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 27.3%, compared to 29.1% for the third quarter of 2019, and 28.7% for the second quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.3 million, compared to $13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 28.3%, compared to 28.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.
Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:
- Total assets increased 45% to $4.61 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.18 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Presidio merger and the addition of PPP program. Total assets remained relatively flat from $4.61 billion at June 30, 2020.
- Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $294.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $333.1 million at September 30, 2019, and $323.6 million at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $203.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $90.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2020 was $6.9 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $1.7 million at September 30, 2019, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $8.7 million at June 30, 2020. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.
- At September 30, 2020, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $295.6 million, compared to $342.0 million at September 30, 2019, and $322.7 million at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $223.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $72.2 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.
- With the CECL methodology implementation date of January 1, 2020, there was a $58,000 allowance for losses recorded on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there was a reduction of $3,000 to the allowance for losses on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio, for an allowance for losses of $55,000 at September 30, 2020.
- The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
|LOANS
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Commercial
|$
|574,359
|21
|%
|$
|553,843
|21
|%
|$
|507,879
|27
|%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program Loans
|323,550
|12
|%
|324,550
|12
|%
|—
|0
|%
|Real estate:
|CRE - owner occupied
|561,528
|21
|%
|553,463
|21
|%
|436,262
|24
|%
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|713,563
|27
|%
|725,776
|27
|%
|540,367
|29
|%
|Land and construction
|142,632
|5
|%
|138,284
|5
|%
|96,679
|5
|%
|Home equity
|111,468
|4
|%
|112,679
|4
|%
|85,840
|5
|%
|Multifamily
|169,791
|6
|%
|169,637
|6
|%
|94,258
|5
|%
|Residential mortgages
|91,077
|3
|%
|95,033
|3
|%
|92,611
|5
|%
|Consumer and other
|17,511
|1
|%
|22,759
|1
|%
|21,596
|1
|%
|Total Loans
|2,705,479
|100
|%
|2,696,024
|100
|%
|1,875,492
|100
|%
|Deferred loan costs (fees), net
|(8,463
|)
|—
|(9,635
|)
|—
|(105
|)
|—
|Loans, net of deferred costs and fees
|$
|2,697,016
|100
|%
|$
|2,686,389
|100
|%
|$
|1,875,387
|100
|%
- Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $821.6 million, or 44%, to $2.70 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.88 billion at September 30, 2019, and remained relatively flat from $2.69 billion at June 30, 2020. Total loans at September 30, 2020 included $323.6 million of PPP loans.
- Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) line usage was 28% at September 30, 2020, compared to 35% at September 30, 2019, and 27% at June 30, 2020.
- At September 30, 2020, 44% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.
• The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans(1) for the periods indicated:
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|45,444
|$
|44,703
|$
|26,631
|$
|23,285
|$
|27,848
|Charge-offs during the period
|(598
|)
|(465
|)
|(318
|)
|(1,736
|)
|(620
|)
|Recoveries during the period
|379
|92
|158
|722
|1,044
|Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period
|(219
|)
|(373
|)
|(160
|)
|(1,014
|)
|424
|Impact of adopting Topic 326
|—
|—
|—
|8,570
|—
|Provision for credit losses on loans during the period(1)
|197
|1,114
|(576
|)
|14,581
|(2,377
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|45,422
|$
|45,444
|$
|25,895
|$
|45,422
|$
|25,895
|Total loans, net of deferred fees
|$
|2,697,016
|$
|2,686,389
|$
|1,875,387
|$
|2,697,016
|$
|1,875,387
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|10,262
|$
|9,125
|$
|14,247
|$
|10,262
|$
|14,247
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)
|1.68
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.38
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2)
|442.62
|%
|498.02
|%
|181.76
|%
|442.62
|%
|181.76
|%
|(1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020,
|Provision (credit) for loan losses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019
|(2)ACLL at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") at September 30, 2019
- The ACLL was 1.68% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 442.62% at September 30, 2020. The ALLL was 1.38% of total loans and the ALLL to nonperforming loans was 181.76% at September 30, 2019. The ACLL was 1.69% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 498.02% at June 30, 2020. The ACLL was 1.91% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.92% at June 30, 2020.
- The following table shows the results of adopting CECL for the first nine months of 2020:
|DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|ALLL at December 31, 2019
|$
|23,285
|Day 1 adjustment impact of adopting Topic 326
|8,570
|ACLL at January 1, 2020
|31,855
|Net (charge-offs) during the first quarter of 2020
|(422
|)
|Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2020
|1,216
|Economic factors during the first quarter of 2020
|12,054
|ACLL at March 31, 2020
|44,703
|Net (charge-offs) during the second quarter of 2020
|(373
|)
|Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2020
|(4,282
|)
|Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second
|quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts
|5,396
|ACLL at June 30, 2020
|45,444
|Net (charge-offs) during the third quarter of 2020
|(219
|)
|Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2020
|488
|Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third
|quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts
|(291
|)
|ACLL at September 30, 2020
|$
|45,422
- Net charge-offs totaled $219,000 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $160,000 for the third quarter of 2019, and net charge-offs of $373,000 for the second quarter of 2020.
• The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:
|End of Period:
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|CRE loans
|$
|4,328
|42
|%
|$
|3,679
|40
|%
|$
|5,094
|36
|%
|Commercial loans
|2,908
|28
|%
|2,416
|27
|%
|2,660
|19
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,464
|14
|%
|1,464
|16
|%
|5,737
|40
|%
|Home equity loans
|961
|10
|%
|898
|10
|%
|147
|1
|%
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing
|601
|6
|%
|668
|7
|%
|609
|4
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|10,262
|100
|%
|$
|9,125
|100
|%
|$
|14,247
|100
|%
- NPAs totaled $10.3 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $14.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and $9.1 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2020.
- There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at September 30, 2020, September 30, 2019, or June 30, 2020.
- Classified assets increased to $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and decreased from $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020.
• The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
|DEPOSITS
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,698,027
|44
|%
|$
|1,714,058
|44
|%
|$
|1,094,953
|41
|%
|Demand, interest-bearing
|926,041
|24
|%
|934,780
|24
|%
|666,054
|25
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,108,252
|28
|%
|1,091,740
|28
|%
|761,471
|28
|%
|Time deposits — under $250
|46,684
|1
|%
|49,493
|1
|%
|53,560
|2
|%
|Time deposits — $250 and over
|92,276
|2
|%
|93,822
|2
|%
|95,543
|3
|%
|CDARS — interest-bearing demand,
|money market and time deposits
|19,121
|1
|%
|16,333
|1
|%
|17,409
|1
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|3,890,401
|100
|%
|$
|3,900,226
|100
|%
|$
|2,688,990
|100
|%
- Total deposits increased $1.2 billion, or 48%, to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2019. The large increase in the Company’s deposits in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily tied to deposits by customers who had taken out PPP loans and deposits from the Presidio merger. Total deposits remained relatively flat from $3.90 billion at June 30, 2020.
- Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $1.2 billion, or 48%, to $3.73 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.52 billion at September 30, 2019. The large increase in the Company’s legacy deposits in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily tied to deposits by customers who had taken out PPP loans and deposits from the Presidio merger. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits remained relatively flat from $3.74 billion at June 30, 2020.
• The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2020, as reflected in the following table:
|Well-capitalized
|Financial
|Institution
|Basel III
|Heritage
|Heritage
|Basel III PCA
|Minimum
|Commerce
|Bank of
|Regulatory
|Regulatory
|CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)
|Corp
|Commerce
|Guidelines
|Requirement (1)
|Total Risk-Based
|16.0%
|15.2%
|10.0%
|10.5%
|Tier 1 Risk-Based
|13.5%
|14.1%
|8.0%
|8.5%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based
|13.5%
|14.1%
|6.5%
|7.0%
|Leverage
|9.3%
|9.7%
|5.0%
|4.0%
_________________________
(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
_________________________
The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale
|$
|4,494
|$
|5,767
|$
|1,202
|Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities
|available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity
|270
|279
|306
|Split dollar insurance contracts liability
|(4,838
|)
|(4,865
|)
|(3,794
|)
|Supplemental executive retirement plan liability
|(6,661
|)
|(6,706
|)
|(3,898
|)
|Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans
|351
|345
|386
|Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
|$
|(6,384
|)
|$
|(5,180
|)
|$
|(5,798
|)
- Tangible equity was $392.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $301.2 million at September 30, 2019, and $388.6 million at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $6.55 at September 30, 2020, compared to $6.92 at September 30, 2019, and $6.49 at June 30, 2020.
Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the following: (1) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (2) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (4) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (5) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (6) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (7) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (8) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (9) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (10) other than temporary impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (11) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for credit losses and the Company’s provision for credit losses; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (14) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (18) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (19) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (20) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (21) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (22) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (29) the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Presidio Bank merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; (30) the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Coronavirus pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance; (31) the impact of the federal CARES Act and the significant additional lending activities undertaken by the Company in connection with the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) enacted thereunder, and the risks that borrowers may not have used funds appropriately or satisfied staffing or payment requirements to qualify for forgiveness of their loans in whole or part under PPP; and (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.
|For the Quarter Ended:
|Percent Change From:
|For the Nine Months Ended:
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Percent
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|
2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|
2019
|Change
|Interest income
|$
|36,252
|$
|37,132
|$
|33,250
|(2)
|%
|9
|%
|$
|114,326
|$
|100,188
|14
|%
|Interest expense
|2,087
|2,192
|2,625
|(5)
|%
|(20)
|%
|6,641
|7,605
|(13)
|%
|Net interest income before provision
|for credit losses on loans(1)
|34,165
|34,940
|30,625
|(2)
|%
|12
|%
|107,685
|92,583
|16
|%
|Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans(1)
|197
|1,114
|(576)
|(82)
|%
|134
|%
|14,581
|(2,377)
|713
|%
|Net interest income after provision
|for credit losses on loans(1)
|33,968
|33,826
|31,201
|0
|%
|9
|%
|93,104
|94,960
|(2)
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|632
|650
|1,032
|(3)
|%
|(39)
|%
|2,251
|3,370
|(33)
|%
|Increase in cash surrender value of
|life insurance
|464
|458
|336
|1
|%
|38
|%
|1,380
|999
|38
|%
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|400
|—
|156
|N/A
|156
|%
|467
|331
|41
|%
|Servicing income
|187
|205
|139
|(9)
|%
|35
|%
|575
|480
|20
|%
|Gain on sales of securities
|—
|170
|330
|(100)
|%
|(100)
|%
|270
|878
|(69)
|%
|Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets
|—
|—
|—
|N/A
|N/A
|791
|—
|N/A
|Other
|912
|595
|625
|53
|%
|46
|%
|2,132
|1,793
|19
|%
|Total noninterest income
|2,595
|2,078
|2,618
|25
|%
|(1)
|%
|7,866
|7,851
|0
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,967
|12,300
|10,467
|(3)
|%
|14
|%
|38,470
|31,935
|20
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,283
|1,766
|1,550
|29
|%
|47
|%
|5,821
|4,634
|26
|%
|Professional fees
|1,352
|1,155
|789
|17
|%
|71
|%
|3,942
|2,360
|67
|%
|Other
|5,566
|5,791
|5,103
|(4)
|%
|9
|%
|19,721
|15,343
|29
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|21,168
|21,012
|17,909
|1
|%
|18
|%
|67,954
|54,272
|25
|%
|Income before income taxes
|15,395
|14,892
|15,910
|3
|%
|(3)
|%
|33,016
|48,539
|(32)
|%
|Income tax expense
|4,198
|4,274
|4,633
|(2)
|%
|(9)
|%
|9,340
|13,763
|(32)
|%
|Net income
|$
|11,197
|$
|10,618
|$
|11,277
|5
|%
|(1)
|%
|$
|23,676
|$
|34,776
|(32)
|%
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|(unaudited)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.26
|6
|%
|(27)
|%
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.81
|(51)
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.26
|6
|%
|(26)
|%
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.80
|(51)
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|59,589,243
|59,420,592
|43,258,983
|0
|%
|38
|%
|59,432,178
|43,189,710
|38
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|60,141,412
|60,112,423
|43,796,904
|0
|%
|37
|%
|60,143,763
|43,728,085
|38
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|59,914,987
|59,856,767
|43,509,406
|0
|%
|38
|%
|59,914,987
|43,509,406
|38
|%
|Dividend per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|0
|%
|8
|%
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.36
|8
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|9.64
|$
|9.60
|$
|9.09
|0
|%
|6
|%
|$
|9.64
|$
|9.09
|6
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|6.55
|$
|6.49
|$
|6.92
|1
|%
|(5)
|%
|$
|6.55
|$
|6.92
|(5)
|%
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(unaudited)
|Annualized return on average equity
|7.73
|%
|7.45
|%
|11.44
|%
|4
|%
|(32)
|%
|5.49
|%
|12.21
|%
|(55)
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity
|11.41
|%
|11.06
|%
|15.08
|%
|3
|%
|(24)
|%
|8.12
|%
|16.26
|%
|(50)
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.98
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.44
|%
|2
|%
|(32)
|%
|0.73
|%
|1.50
|%
|(51)
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.49
|%
|1
|%
|(32)
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.55
|%
|(51)
|%
|Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
|3.24
|%
|3.46
|%
|4.24
|%
|(6)
|%
|(24)
|%
|3.62
|%
|4.33
|%
|(16)
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.58
|%
|56.76
|%
|53.87
|%
|1
|%
|7
|%
|58.81
|%
|54.04
|%
|9
|%
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|4,562,412
|$
|4,434,238
|$
|3,103,043
|3
|%
|47
|%
|$
|4,344,067
|$
|3,094,199
|40
|%
|Average tangible assets
|$
|4,376,533
|$
|4,247,522
|$
|3,008,602
|3
|%
|45
|%
|$
|4,157,370
|$
|2,999,223
|39
|%
|Average earning assets
|$
|4,203,902
|$
|4,075,673
|$
|2,878,590
|3
|%
|46
|%
|$
|3,982,386
|$
|2,869,594
|39
|%
|Average loans held-for-sale
|$
|5,169
|$
|3,617
|$
|4,171
|43
|%
|24
|%
|$
|3,689
|$
|3,854
|(4)
|%
|Average total loans
|$
|2,664,525
|$
|2,683,476
|$
|1,851,669
|(1)
|%
|44
|%
|$
|2,619,983
|$
|1,839,016
|42
|%
|Average deposits
|$
|3,846,652
|$
|3,720,850
|$
|2,612,252
|3
|%
|47
|%
|$
|3,632,556
|$
|2,613,406
|39
|%
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,700,972
|$
|1,660,547
|$
|1,041,712
|2
|%
|63
|%
|$
|1,600,522
|$
|1,022,654
|57
|%
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,145,680
|$
|2,060,303
|$
|1,570,540
|4
|%
|37
|%
|$
|2,032,034
|$
|1,590,752
|28
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|2,185,439
|$
|2,099,982
|$
|1,610,168
|4
|%
|36
|%
|$
|2,071,813
|$
|1,630,286
|27
|%
|Average equity
|$
|576,135
|$
|572,939
|$
|391,086
|1
|%
|47
|%
|$
|576,042
|$
|380,919
|51
|%
|Average tangible equity
|$
|390,256
|$
|386,223
|$
|296,645
|1
|%
|32
|%
|$
|389,345
|$
|285,943
|36
|%
(1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019
|For the Quarter Ended:
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Interest income
|$
|36,252
|$
|37,132
|$
|40,942
|$
|42,471
|$
|33,250
|Interest expense
|2,087
|2,192
|2,362
|3,242
|2,625
|Net interest income before provision
|for credit losses on loans(1)
|34,165
|34,940
|38,580
|39,229
|30,625
|Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans(1)
|197
|1,114
|13,270
|3,223
|(576)
|Net interest income after provision
|for credit losses on loans(1)
|33,968
|33,826
|25,310
|36,006
|31,201
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|632
|650
|969
|1,140
|1,032
|Increase in cash surrender value of
|life insurance
|464
|458
|458
|405
|336
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|400
|—
|67
|358
|156
|Servicing income
|187
|205
|183
|156
|139
|Gain (loss) on sales of securities
|—
|170
|100
|(217)
|330
|Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets
|—
|—
|791
|—
|—
|Other
|912
|595
|625
|551
|625
|Total noninterest income
|2,595
|2,078
|3,193
|2,393
|2,618
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,967
|12,300
|14,203
|18,819
|10,467
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,283
|1,766
|1,772
|2,013
|1,550
|Professional fees
|1,352
|1,155
|1,435
|899
|789
|Other
|5,566
|5,791
|8,364
|8,895
|5,103
|Total noninterest expense
|21,168
|21,012
|25,774
|30,626
|17,909
|Income before income taxes
|15,395
|14,892
|2,729
|7,773
|15,910
|Income tax expense
|4,198
|4,274
|868
|2,088
|4,633
|Net income
|$
|11,197
|$
|10,618
|$
|1,861
|$
|5,685
|$
|11,277
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|(unaudited)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.26
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.26
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|59,589,243
|59,420,592
|59,286,927
|57,168,605
|43,258,983
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|60,141,412
|60,112,423
|60,194,025
|58,361,976
|43,796,904
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|59,914,987
|59,856,767
|59,568,219
|59,368,156
|43,509,406
|Dividend per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|Book value per share
|$
|9.64
|$
|9.60
|$
|9.59
|$
|9.71
|$
|9.09
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|6.55
|$
|6.49
|$
|6.46
|$
|6.55
|$
|6.92
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(unaudited)
|Annualized return on average equity
|7.73
|%
|7.45
|%
|1.29
|%
|4.04
|%
|11.44
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity
|11.41
|%
|11.06
|%
|1.91
|%
|5.96
|%
|15.08
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.98
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.55
|%
|1.44
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.57
|%
|1.49
|%
|Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
|3.24
|%
|3.46
|%
|4.25
|%
|4.15
|%
|4.24
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.58
|%
|56.76
|%
|61.70
|%
|73.58
|%
|53.87
|%
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|4,562,412
|$
|4,434,238
|$
|4,033,151
|$
|4,124,018
|$
|3,103,043
|Average tangible assets
|$
|4,376,533
|$
|4,247,522
|$
|3,845,646
|$
|3,943,725
|$
|3,008,602
|Average earning assets
|$
|4,203,902
|$
|4,075,673
|$
|3,665,151
|$
|3,762,239
|$
|2,878,590
|Average loans held-for-sale
|$
|5,169
|$
|3,617
|$
|2,265
|$
|3,299
|$
|4,171
|Average total loans
|$
|2,664,525
|$
|2,683,476
|$
|2,511,460
|$
|2,442,802
|$
|1,851,669
|Average deposits
|$
|3,846,652
|$
|3,720,850
|$
|3,327,812
|$
|3,432,771
|$
|2,612,252
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,700,972
|$
|1,660,547
|$
|1,438,944
|$
|1,452,893
|$
|1,041,712
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,145,680
|$
|2,060,303
|$
|1,888,868
|$
|1,979,878
|$
|1,570,540
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|2,185,439
|$
|2,099,982
|$
|1,928,770
|$
|2,027,106
|$
|1,610,168
|Average equity
|$
|576,135
|$
|572,939
|$
|579,051
|$
|558,478
|$
|391,086
|Average tangible equity
|$
|390,256
|$
|386,223
|$
|391,546
|$
|378,185
|$
|296,645
(1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the prior periods
|End of Period:
|Percent Change From:
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|33,353
|$
|40,108
|$
|48,121
|(17)
|%
|(31)
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|926,915
|885,792
|367,662
|5
|%
|152
|%
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|294,438
|323,565
|333,101
|(9)
|%
|(12)
|%
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|295,609
|322,677
|342,033
|(8)
|%
|(14)
|%
|Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|3,565
|4,324
|3,571
|(18)
|%
|0
|%
|Loans:
|Commercial
|574,359
|553,843
|507,879
|4
|%
|13
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|323,550
|324,550
|—
|0
|%
|N/A
|Real estate:
|CRE - owner occupied
|561,528
|553,463
|436,262
|1
|%
|29
|%
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|713,563
|725,776
|540,367
|(2)
|%
|32
|%
|Land and construction
|142,632
|138,284
|96,679
|3
|%
|48
|%
|Home equity
|111,468
|112,679
|85,840
|(1)
|%
|30
|%
|Multifamily
|169,791
|169,637
|94,258
|0
|%
|80
|%
|Residential mortgages
|91,077
|95,033
|92,611
|(4)
|%
|(2)
|%
|Consumer and other
|17,511
|22,759
|21,596
|(23)
|%
|(19)
|%
|Loans
|2,705,479
|2,696,024
|1,875,492
|0
|%
|44
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(8,463)
|(9,635)
|(105)
|(12)
|%
|7960
|%
|Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees
|2,697,016
|2,686,389
|1,875,387
|0
|%
|44
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans(1)
|(45,422)
|(45,444)
|(25,895)
|0
|%
|75
|%
|Loans, net
|2,651,594
|2,640,945
|1,849,492
|0
|%
|43
|%
|Company-owned life insurance
|77,059
|76,944
|62,858
|0
|%
|23
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|10,412
|9,500
|6,849
|10
|%
|52
|%
|Goodwill
|167,631
|167,631
|83,753
|0
|%
|100
|%
|Other intangible assets
|17,628
|18,593
|10,346
|(5)
|%
|70
|%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|128,581
|124,322
|74,685
|3
|%
|72
|%
|Total assets
|$
|4,606,785
|$
|4,614,401
|$
|3,182,471
|0
|%
|45
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,698,027
|$
|1,714,058
|$
|1,094,953
|(1)
|%
|55
|%
|Demand, interest-bearing
|926,041
|934,780
|666,054
|(1)
|%
|39
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,108,252
|1,091,740
|761,471
|2
|%
|46
|%
|Time deposits-under $250
|46,684
|49,493
|53,560
|(6)
|%
|(13)
|%
|Time deposits-$250 and over
|92,276
|93,822
|95,543
|(2)
|%
|(3)
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|19,121
|16,333
|17,409
|17
|%
|10
|%
|Total deposits
|3,890,401
|3,900,226
|2,688,990
|0
|%
|45
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,693
|39,646
|39,507
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|98,884
|99,722
|58,628
|(1)
|%
|69
|%
|Total liabilities
|4,028,978
|4,039,594
|2,787,125
|0
|%
|45
|%
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Common stock
|493,126
|492,333
|302,983
|0
|%
|63
|%
|Retained earnings
|91,065
|87,654
|98,161
|4
|%
|(7)
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,384)
|(5,180)
|(5,798)
|(23)
|%
|(10)
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|577,807
|574,807
|395,346
|1
|%
|46
|%
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,606,785
|$
|4,614,401
|$
|3,182,471
|0
|%
|45
|%
(1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019
|End of Period:
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|33,353
|$
|40,108
|$
|36,998
|$
|49,447
|$
|48,121
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|926,915
|885,792
|406,399
|407,923
|367,662
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|294,438
|323,565
|373,570
|404,825
|333,101
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|295,609
|322,677
|348,044
|366,560
|342,033
|Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|3,565
|4,324
|2,415
|1,052
|3,571
|Loans:
|Commercial
|574,359
|553,843
|696,168
|603,345
|507,879
|SBA PPP loans
|323,550
|324,550
|—
|—
|—
|Real estate:
|CRE - owner occupied
|561,528
|553,463
|539,465
|548,907
|436,262
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|713,563
|725,776
|748,245
|767,821
|540,367
|Land and construction
|142,632
|138,284
|153,321
|147,189
|96,679
|Home equity
|111,468
|112,679
|117,544
|151,775
|85,840
|Multifamily
|169,791
|169,637
|170,292
|180,623
|94,258
|Residential mortgages
|91,077
|95,033
|95,808
|100,759
|92,611
|Consumer and other
|17,511
|22,759
|33,326
|33,744
|21,596
|Loans
|2,705,479
|2,696,024
|2,554,169
|2,534,163
|1,875,492
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(8,463)
|(9,635)
|(258)
|(319)
|(105)
|Total loans, net of deferred fees
|2,697,016
|2,686,389
|2,553,911
|2,533,844
|1,875,387
|Allowance for credit losses on loans(1)
|(45,422)
|(45,444)
|(44,703)
|(23,285)
|(25,895)
|Loans, net
|2,651,594
|2,640,945
|2,509,208
|2,510,559
|1,849,492
|Company-owned life insurance
|77,059
|76,944
|76,485
|76,027
|62,858
|Premises and equipment, net
|10,412
|9,500
|9,025
|8,250
|6,849
|Goodwill
|167,631
|167,631
|167,371
|167,420
|83,753
|Other intangible assets
|17,628
|18,593
|19,557
|20,415
|10,346
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|128,581
|124,322
|129,090
|96,985
|74,685
|Total assets
|$
|4,606,785
|$
|4,614,401
|$
|4,078,162
|$
|4,109,463
|$
|3,182,471
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,698,027
|$
|1,714,058
|$
|1,444,534
|$
|1,450,873
|$
|1,094,953
|Demand, interest-bearing
|926,041
|934,780
|810,425
|798,375
|666,054
|Savings and money market
|1,108,252
|1,091,740
|949,076
|982,430
|761,471
|Time deposits-under $250
|46,684
|49,493
|51,009
|54,361
|53,560
|Time deposits-$250 and over
|92,276
|93,822
|96,540
|99,882
|95,543
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|19,121
|16,333
|15,055
|28,847
|17,409
|Total deposits
|3,890,401
|3,900,226
|3,366,639
|3,414,768
|2,688,990
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,693
|39,646
|39,600
|39,554
|39,507
|Other short-term borrowings
|—
|—
|—
|328
|—
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|98,884
|99,722
|100,482
|78,105
|58,628
|Total liabilities
|4,028,978
|4,039,594
|3,506,721
|3,532,755
|2,787,125
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Common stock
|493,126
|492,333
|491,347
|489,745
|302,983
|Retained earnings
|91,065
|87,654
|84,803
|96,741
|98,161
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,384)
|(5,180)
|(4,709)
|(9,778)
|(5,798)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|577,807
|574,807
|571,441
|576,708
|395,346
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,606,785
|$
|4,614,401
|$
|4,078,162
|$
|4,109,463
|$
|3,182,471
(1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods
|End of Period:
|Percent Change From:
|CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|
2019
|2020
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
|$
|9,661
|$
|8,457
|$
|13,638
|14
|%
|(29)
|%
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
|and still accruing
|601
|668
|609
|(10)
|%
|(1)
|%
|Total nonperforming loans
|10,262
|9,125
|14,247
|12
|%
|(28)
|%
|Foreclosed assets
|—
|—
|—
|N/A
|N/A
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|10,262
|$
|9,125
|$
|14,247
|12
|%
|(28)
|%
|Other restructured loans still accruing
|$
|98
|$
|64
|$
|247
|53
|%
|(60)
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
|$
|219
|$
|373
|$
|160
|(41)
|%
|37
|%
|Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1)
|$
|197
|$
|1,114
|$
|(576)
|(82)
|%
|134
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans(2)
|$
|45,422
|$
|45,444
|$
|25,895
|0
|%
|75
|%
|Classified assets
|$
|33,024
|$
|31,452
|$
|20,225
|5
|%
|63
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)
|1.68
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.38
|%
|(1)
|%
|22
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2)
|442.62
|%
|498.02
|%
|181.76
|%
|(11)
|%
|144
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.22
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.45
|%
|10
|%
|(51)
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.38
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.76
|%
|12
|%
|(50)
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)
|7
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|0
|%
|17
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)
|7
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|0
|%
|17
|%
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|Tangible common equity (3)
|$
|392,548
|$
|388,583
|$
|301,247
|1
|%
|30
|%
|Shareholders’ equity / total assets
|12.54
|%
|12.46
|%
|12.42
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)
|8.88
|%
|8.78
|%
|9.75
|%
|1
|%
|(9)
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|69.32
|%
|68.88
|%
|69.74
|%
|1
|%
|(1)
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|43.65
|%
|43.95
|%
|40.72
|%
|(1)
|%
|7
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.0
|%
|15.9
|%
|16.2
|%
|1
|%
|(1)
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.5
|%
|13.4
|%
|13.3
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.5
|%
|13.4
|%
|13.3
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.3
|%
|9.4
|%
|10.0
|%
|(1)
|%
|(7)
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.2
|%
|15.1
|%
|15.2
|%
|1
|%
|0
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|14.1
|%
|1
|%
|0
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|14.1
|%
|1
|%
|0
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.7
|%
|9.9
|%
|10.6
|%
|(2)
|%
|(8)
|%
_____________________________
(1) Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019
(2) Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019
(3) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(4) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets
|End of Period:
|CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
|$
|9,661
|$
|8,457
|$
|11,646
|$
|8,675
|$
|13,638
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
|and still accruing
|601
|668
|442
|1,153
|609
|Total nonperforming loans
|10,262
|9,125
|12,088
|9,828
|14,247
|Foreclosed assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|10,262
|$
|9,125
|$
|12,088
|$
|9,828
|$
|14,247
|Other restructured loans still accruing
|$
|98
|$
|64
|$
|103
|$
|436
|$
|247
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
|$
|219
|$
|373
|$
|422
|$
|5,833
|$
|160
|Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1)
|$
|197
|$
|1,114
|$
|13,270
|$
|3,223
|$
|(576)
|Adoption of Topic 326
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|8,570
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Allowance for credit losses on loans(2)
|$
|45,422
|$
|45,444
|$
|44,703
|$
|23,285
|$
|25,895
|Classified assets
|$
|33,024
|$
|31,452
|$
|39,603
|$
|32,579
|$
|20,225
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)
|1.68
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.75
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.38
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2)
|442.62
|%
|498.02
|%
|369.81
|%
|236.93
|%
|181.76
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.22
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.45
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.38
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.76
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)
|7
|%
|7
|%
|9
|%
|8
|%
|6
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)
|7
|%
|7
|%
|9
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|Tangible common equity (3)
|$
|392,548
|$
|388,583
|$
|384,513
|$
|388,873
|$
|301,247
|Shareholders’ equity / total assets
|12.54
|%
|12.46
|%
|14.01
|%
|14.03
|%
|12.42
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)
|8.88
|%
|8.78
|%
|9.88
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.75
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|69.32
|%
|68.88
|%
|75.86
|%
|74.20
|%
|69.74
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|43.65
|%
|43.95
|%
|42.91
|%
|42.49
|%
|40.72
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.0
|%
|15.9
|%
|14.8
|%
|14.6
|%
|16.2
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.5
|%
|13.4
|%
|12.5
|%
|12.5
|%
|13.3
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.5
|%
|13.4
|%
|12.5
|%
|12.5
|%
|13.3
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.3
|%
|9.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|9.8
|%
|10.0
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.2
|%
|15.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|15.2
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|13.0
|%
|13.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|13.0
|%
|13.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.7
|%
|9.9
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.6
|%
______________________
(1) Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the prior periods
(2) Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods
(3) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(4) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans, gross (1)(2)
|$
|2,669,694
|$
|32,635
|4.86
|%
|$
|1,855,840
|27,264
|5.83
|%
|Securities - taxable
|550,423
|2,481
|1.79
|%
|629,339
|3,504
|2.21
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
|72,625
|586
|3.21
|%
|83,403
|671
|3.19
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|911,160
|673
|0.29
|%
|310,008
|1,952
|2.50
|%
|Total interest earning assets (3)
|4,203,902
|36,375
|3.44
|%
|2,878,590
|33,391
|4.60
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|36,505
|37,615
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,884
|6,933
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|185,879
|94,441
|Other assets
|126,242
|85,464
|Total assets
|$
|4,562,412
|$
|3,103,043
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,700,972
|$
|1,041,712
|Demand, interest-bearing
|934,892
|506
|0.22
|%
|670,203
|571
|0.34
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,052,800
|762
|0.29
|%
|737,484
|1,073
|0.58
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|17,298
|16
|0.37
|%
|18,549
|23
|0.49
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|121,949
|219
|0.71
|%
|127,314
|373
|1.16
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|18,741
|1
|0.02
|%
|16,990
|2
|0.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,145,680
|1,504
|0.28
|%
|1,570,540
|2,042
|0.52
|%
|Total deposits
|3,846,652
|1,504
|0.16
|%
|2,612,252
|2,042
|0.31
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,663
|583
|5.85
|%
|39,477
|583
|5.86
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|96
|—
|0.00
|%
|151
|—
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,185,439
|2,087
|0.38
|%
|1,610,168
|2,625
|0.65
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
|noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|3,886,411
|2,087
|0.21
|%
|2,651,880
|2,625
|0.39
|%
|Other liabilities
|99,866
|60,077
|Total liabilities
|3,986,277
|2,711,957
|Shareholders’ equity
|576,135
|391,086
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,562,412
|$
|3,103,043
|Net interest income (3) / margin
|34,288
|3.24
|%
|30,766
|4.24
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
|(123)
|(141)
|Net interest income
|$
|34,165
|$
|30,625
__________________________
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $1,441,000 for the third quarter of 2020 (of which $1,305,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019.
(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans, gross (1)(2)
|$
|2,669,694
|$
|32,635
|4.86
|%
|$
|2,687,093
|$
|32,845
|4.92
|%
|Securities - taxable
|550,423
|2,481
|1.79
|%
|611,709
|3,155
|2.07
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
|72,625
|586
|3.21
|%
|76,160
|612
|3.23
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|in other financial institutions
|911,160
|673
|0.29
|%
|700,711
|648
|0.37
|%
|Total interest earning assets (3)
|4,203,902
|36,375
|3.44
|%
|4,075,673
|37,260
|3.68
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|36,505
|37,716
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,884
|9,096
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|185,879
|186,716
|Other assets
|126,242
|125,037
|Total assets
|$
|4,562,412
|$
|4,434,238
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,700,972
|$
|1,660,547
|Demand, interest-bearing
|934,892
|506
|0.22
|%
|890,158
|525
|0.24
|%
|Savings and money market
|1,052,800
|762
|0.29
|%
|1,009,078
|794
|0.32
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|17,298
|16
|0.37
|%
|17,825
|18
|0.41
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|121,949
|219
|0.71
|%
|127,877
|277
|0.87
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|18,741
|1
|0.02
|%
|15,365
|1
|0.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,145,680
|1,504
|0.28
|%
|2,060,303
|1,615
|0.32
|%
|Total deposits
|3,846,652
|1,504
|0.16
|%
|3,720,850
|1,615
|0.17
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,663
|583
|5.85
|%
|39,617
|577
|5.86
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|96
|—
|0.00
|%
|62
|—
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,185,439
|2,087
|0.38
|%
|2,099,982
|2,192
|0.42
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
|noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|3,886,411
|2,087
|0.21
|%
|3,760,529
|2,192
|0.23
|%
|Other liabilities
|99,866
|100,770
|Total liabilities
|3,986,277
|3,861,299
|Shareholders’ equity
|576,135
|572,939
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,562,412
|$
|4,434,238
|Net interest income (3) / margin
|34,288
|3.24
|%
|35,068
|3.46
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
|(123)
|(128)
|Net interest income
|$
|34,165
|$
|34,940
__________________________
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was 1,441,000 for the third quarter of 2020 (of which $1,305,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $773,000 for the second quarter of 2020 (of which $637,000 was from PPP loans).
(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans, gross (1)(2)
|$
|2,623,672
|$
|100,262
|5.10
|%
|$
|1,842,870
|$
|81,321
|5.90
|%
|Securities - taxable
|610,590
|9,584
|2.10
|%
|692,369
|12,149
|2.35
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
|76,371
|1,845
|3.23
|%
|84,882
|2,057
|3.24
|%
|Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other
|financial institutions and Federal funds sold
|671,753
|3,022
|0.60
|%
|249,473
|5,094
|2.73
|%
|Total interest earning assets (3)
|3,982,386
|114,713
|3.85
|%
|2,869,594
|100,621
|4.69
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|39,575
|37,293
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,198
|7,024
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|186,697
|94,976
|Other assets
|126,211
|85,312
|Total assets
|$
|4,344,067
|$
|3,094,199
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,600,522
|$
|1,022,654
|Demand, interest-bearing
|875,501
|1,573
|0.24
|%
|686,144
|1,801
|0.35
|%
|Savings and money market
|994,314
|2,470
|0.33
|%
|744,333
|3,015
|0.54
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|17,964
|56
|0.42
|%
|19,392
|66
|0.46
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|127,360
|801
|0.84
|%
|126,732
|986
|1.04
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|16,894
|4
|0.03
|%
|14,151
|5
|0.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,032,034
|4,904
|0.32
|%
|1,590,752
|5,873
|0.49
|%
|Total deposits
|3,632,556
|4,904
|0.18
|%
|2,613,406
|5,873
|0.30
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|39,617
|1,737
|5.86
|%
|39,414
|1,731
|5.87
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|162
|—
|0.00
|%
|120
|1
|1.11
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,071,813
|6,641
|0.43
|%
|1,630,286
|7,605
|0.62
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
|noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|3,672,335
|6,641
|0.24
|%
|2,652,940
|7,605
|0.38
|%
|Other liabilities
|95,690
|60,340
|Total liabilities
|3,768,025
|2,713,280
|Shareholders’ equity
|576,042
|380,919
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,344,067