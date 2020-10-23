CTEK Hosting Virtual Battle of the Builders

Six of the nation's top auto builders are competing in the 2020 CTEK Battle of the Builders CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK sells more than 1 million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests. CTEK offers innovative, versatile and highly efficient chargers for the professional workshop as well as for the home garage.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six of the nation’s most talented auto builders will put their skills, mechanical know-how, and incredible designs to the test in CTEK’s virtual 2020 Battle of the Builders contest. Members of the public will be able to vote online for their favorite build.

Traditionally, the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show draws thousands of visitors to Las Vegas where auto builders and innovators can showcase their custom-built vehicles. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 SEMA Show has become an online-only virtual SEMA 360 Show.

“This year has been like no other, but just because we’re not in Las Vegas for SEMA doesn’t mean our passion for cars and great builds has diminished,” said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America. “We know builders have spent countless hours this year working on their builds, and we wanted to celebrate that hard work.”

The competition includes everything from hot rods to overland-style builds with the age of the builds spanning more than 85 years - from a 1933 Plymouth to a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

“We’ve been amazed by these one-of-a-kind builds,” said DuMelle. “They’re all unique, but the one thing they have in common is they all rely on CTEK battery chargers.”

CTEK’s smarter battery chargers charge and maintain vehicle batteries which makes them the perfect build accessory.

Build vehicles are enhanced with high-tech lighting, audio systems, gadgetry, and more, meaning battery care is a crucial component. CTEK chargers ensure builders have battery power they can rely on whether they’re in the shop or at a show.

Six builders representing nine different vehicles will compete in CTEK’s virtual 2020 Battle of the Builders. Those competing include:

Gerbie “Ger” Reyes, of Murrieta, CA, will compete with his 2001 Honda S2000, a build he says was inspired by fighter jets. “It turns heads wherever it goes,” said Reyes.

Jason Ludwin, of Rodz By Ludwin, in Fort Johnson, N.Y., will showcase his 1936 Ford Sedan. “I’m taking a 1930s car and making it look like it’s supposed to be a 4-wheel drive overland vehicle.”

TJ Russell, of Russell Built Fabrication, in Sun Valley, CA., has two entries in the contest. His 1933 Plymouth was once driven onscreen by Denzel Washington, while his 1991 Porsche Baja 911 pay tribute to Porsche’s off-road racing history.

Carlos Molina, of Projekt Cars, in El Paso, Texas, is competing with three different builds. The pink-themed 2020 Jeep Gladiator features Marvel Spider-Gwen artwork, while his 2018 Ford F-250 entry is a “very aggressive” truck built to be driven. His 2018 BMW 335i features a wide-body kit and a matte paint job “so good people think it’s a wrap,” said Molina.

Tony Arme, of American Legends, in Phoenix, Ariz., has created a 1969 Dodge Charger he calls a “high-performance vehicle with a lot of upgrades.”

John Wargo, of The Custom Shop, in Flanagan, IL, likes “wild and outlandish stuff” and his 1967 Chevy Nova fits the build. The paint scheme gives the car a wow factor. “I like to do a lot of dimensions in the paint, and there are hidden graphics within the graphics,” he said.

The builders and their vehicles will be introduced on CTEK’s social media and www.smartercharger.com website the week of Oct. 26-31. Fans will have a chance to view the builds and read more about the builders and their inspiration.

Voting in CTEK’s virtual 2020 Battle of the Builders will open on https://smartercharger.com/pages/ctek-sema-360 on Monday, Nov. 2 and continue through Friday, Nov. 6. The winning builder, as selected by the fans, will receive a CTEK prize package. One lucky voter, drawn at random, also will receive a CTEK prize.



