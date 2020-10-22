The Supreme Court of California on Thursday approved a new rule creating the Provisional Licensure Program for 2020 law school graduates, after the COVID-19 health pandemic forced delay of the California Bar Examination.
Oct 22, 2020
California Supreme Court Approves Provisional Licensing Program for 2020 Law School Graduates
