I-76 West to Close This Weekend, at Night Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed this weekend and periodically at night next week, and eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane this weekend and periodically at night next week for construction on two viaducts between 30th Street and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

From 12:00 Noon Friday, October 23, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 26, westbound I-76 will be closed between the University Avenue/Vare Avenue on-ramp and 30th Street for median barrier construction. The South Street on-ramp to westbound I-76 also will be closed. Westbound I-76 through motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on Interstate 95, then west on Interstate 676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow the posted detours back to westbound I-76;

From 12:00 Noon Friday, October 23, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 26, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for median barrier construction;

Monday, October 26, through Thursday, October 29, periodically from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and Interstate 676, or the ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th Street will be closed, for construction on the overhead viaduct. When westbound I-76 is closed, traffic will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street. When the ramp to 30th Street is closed, motorists will be detoured to I-676 east, exit at 23rd Street, turn right on 23rd Street, then turn right on JFK Boulevard to 30th Street; and

Monday, October 26, through Saturday, October 31, periodically from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for median barrier construction.

In addition, the eastbound and westbound I-76 off-ramps to South Street also remain closed through the end of the year, and the South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 remains closed until November for median construction in that area. Motorists normally using these ramps will follow posted detour signs.

Motorists are also reminded that westbound I-76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock until the end of the year between University Avenue and 30th Street for construction of a new median barrier.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. Westbound I-76 through motorists in New Jersey should take westbound I-676 back to westbound I-76, or take northbound I-95 to westbound I-676 back to westbound I-76.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

