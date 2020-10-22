Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to Restrict I-295 West Near Newtown/Yardley Interchange for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, Pa – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) is planning a lane closure on westbound Interstate 295 in the vicinity of the Route 332 (Yardley-Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County from 10:00 PM Sunday, October 25, to 3:00 PM Thursday, October 29, for various construction activities under the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The single-lane pattern on westbound I-295 will allow crews to perform excavation, milling and paving work on a section of interstate between Quarry Road and the Newtown-Yardley exit.

All ramps at the I-295/Newtown-Yardley exit are expected to remain open through construction.

Motorists are urged to reduce speeds and exercise caution when traveling through project work areas. If the planned travel restriction gets postponed due to rain, it will be rescheduled for the following week.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #