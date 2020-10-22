Theratechnologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on October 29 and November 10, 2020
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that management will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.
B. Riley Securities Liver Disease Therapeutics Day
- Thursday, October 29, 2020
- Panel discussion with Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
- Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 8:45 a.m. ET
- Presentation by Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer
To access the virtual events, please visit the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website. The webcast details will be posted one day before the event date.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800
For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
lgibson@theratech.com
617-356-1009