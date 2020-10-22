Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altair to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC), will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020, ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What:   Altair’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When:   Friday, November 6, 2020
Time:   8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call:   (866) 754-5204, Domestic
    (636) 812-6621, International
Replay:   (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 1464885, Domestic
    (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 1464885, International
Webcast:   http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com 

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com

 

Primary Logo

