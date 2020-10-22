NAV CANADA announces President and CEO retirement

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA today announced the planned retirement of Neil R. Wilson as President & CEO, effective January 30, 2021.



Neil Wilson has been President and CEO of NAV CANADA since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company in 2002 as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and was promoted to Executive Vice President, Administration and General Counsel in December 2012.

“The Board and I would like to thank Neil for his outstanding service as our Chief Executive Officer over the last five years and throughout his career at NAV CANADA,” said Marc Courtois, Chair of the Board of Directors of NAV CANADA. “With a focus on people and thanks to his exceptional leadership, NAV CANADA remains a world leading air navigation service provider and is well positioned to navigate the unprecedented challenges facing the aviation industry today.”

Neil Wilson leaves behind a legacy of contributions to the aviation industry, including the recent deployment of space-based ADS-B air traffic surveillance technology that will make air travel safer and more efficient for generations to come.

“The Board of Directors, Executive Management Committee and all employees wish him well in his well-earned retirement,” said Courtois.

A successor will be announced by NAV CANADA in due course.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

