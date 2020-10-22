Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Single Lane Closures on U.S. 395 South of Gardnerville for Roadway Maintenance

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures will take place on U.S. 395 south of Gardnerville weekdays through mid-November as the Nevada Department of Transportation fills age-related cracking of the roadway surface. 

Small sections of U.S. 395 between Riverview Drive and Ray May Way south of Gardnerville will be reduced to one lane from approximately 7a.m.-4p.m. weekdays through Nov. 20. Motorists are advised to give extra travel time and to anticipate moderate travel delays. The road work schedule is subject to change.

As part of routine roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff is filling age-related cracking of the highway surface to provide a smoother drive and preserve the highway. 

Updated state road conditions and construction information are available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing (775) 888-7000 before driving.

Single Lane Closures on U.S. 395 South of Gardnerville for Roadway Maintenance

