Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 21st October 2020
Active cases: 881 New cases: 2 New tests: 85 Total confirmed: 3,657 Recovered: 2,658 (+0) Deaths: 118 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
